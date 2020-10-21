More than 100 students self-isolating after third Covid case at Ipswich school

Whitehouse Community Primary School in Ipswich now has four classes self-isolating after three confirmed Covid cases.

A third case of coronavirus has been confirmed at Whitehouse Community Primary School in Ipswich, with a fifth class bubble sent home to self-isolate.

Another 18 children have been sent home from the school in Marlow Road following the third confirmed Covid-19 case in a pupil from another year group.

This is now the third positive virus test within the school community, with two students and one member of staff affected. A total of 113 pupils are now self-isolating as a result.

A spokesman for the school confirmed that another class has been told to stay at home from today, Wednesday, October 21.

They said they are following all the guidance from Public Health England and the Department of Education, with a deep-clean taking place throughout the affected areas.

At the school’s last Ofsted inspection in 2019 – where it received a ‘Good’ rating – there were a total of 594 pupils on the school roll.

The majority of the students who have been asked to self-isolate will not return to the school until after the October half-term break.

One class bubble is due to return on Friday.

Meanwhile, a number of staff members and one student at Ormiston Endeavour Academy in Ipswich have also been told to self-isolate after a positive test.

The school confirmed yesterday that an “individual” had tested positive for the virus, but the school will remain open.

