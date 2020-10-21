E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

More than 100 students self-isolating after third Covid case at Ipswich school

PUBLISHED: 11:33 21 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:33 21 October 2020

Whitehouse Community Primary School in Ipswich now has four classes self-isolating after three confirmed Covid cases. Picture: IPSWICH SOCIETY

Whitehouse Community Primary School in Ipswich now has four classes self-isolating after three confirmed Covid cases. Picture: IPSWICH SOCIETY

Archant

A third case of coronavirus has been confirmed at Whitehouse Community Primary School in Ipswich, with a fifth class bubble sent home to self-isolate.

Another 18 children have been sent home from the school in Marlow Road following the third confirmed Covid-19 case in a pupil from another year group.

This is now the third positive virus test within the school community, with two students and one member of staff affected. A total of 113 pupils are now self-isolating as a result.

MORE: 95 children self-isolating after coronavirus cases at Ipswich primary school

A spokesman for the school confirmed that another class has been told to stay at home from today, Wednesday, October 21.

They said they are following all the guidance from Public Health England and the Department of Education, with a deep-clean taking place throughout the affected areas.

At the school’s last Ofsted inspection in 2019 – where it received a ‘Good’ rating – there were a total of 594 pupils on the school roll.

The majority of the students who have been asked to self-isolate will not return to the school until after the October half-term break.

One class bubble is due to return on Friday.

Meanwhile, a number of staff members and one student at Ormiston Endeavour Academy in Ipswich have also been told to self-isolate after a positive test.

The school confirmed yesterday that an “individual” had tested positive for the virus, but the school will remain open.

MORE: Coronavirus case at Ormiston Endeavour Academy

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Cladding dangers discovered at Suffolk’s tallest building before Grenfell ‘kept quiet’, worried tenants claim

A fire expert warned that parts of The Mill, Ipswich, was wrapped in combustible cladding back in 2014, it can be revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mike Bacon on the Blues: Why Lambert should pick the same XI again for Lincoln

A disappointed James Wilson after the second goal at Doncaster Rovers. Picture Pagepix Ltd

‘Unhelpful and divisive’ to brand organisations as institutionally racist, says Ipswich MP

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt warned of using the term

Royal Mail to start collecting parcels from your door

A Royal Mail worker delivering the post Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More than 100 students self-isolating after third Covid case at Ipswich school

Whitehouse Community Primary School in Ipswich now has four classes self-isolating after three confirmed Covid cases. Picture: IPSWICH SOCIETY
to top arrow

Back to top