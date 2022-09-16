'Unity and community': Vicar's 14 hour wait to pay respects to Queen

Reverend Tom Mumford is preparing for a 14 hour wait to pay his respects to the Queen - Credit: Tom Mumford/Sonya Duncan

An Ipswich vicar who has joined the almost five-mile long queue to pay respects to the late Queen says he is prepared for a 14-hour wait.

Reverend Tom Mumford, vicar at St Mary le Tower, travelled to London early on Friday morning via a bus replacement service from Colchester after his train was cancelled.

He joined the queue in Southwark Park shortly before entry was paused for at least six hours after the area reached full capacity.

"The mood is one of unity and community," he said.

"Everyone is talking to each other and sharing their stories and memories of the Queen.

"It's a very moving experience."

Equipped with two meal deals for both lunch and dinner, Tom is prepared to wait for as long as it takes to pay his respects.

"When the Queen died, I felt a deep sense of personal loss," he said.

"So I wanted to come down to say to thank and to say a prayer for someone who has been a real source of inspiration for me."

In addition to his own personal desire to attend, the parish priest is also attending on behalf of his community.

He said: "We have been running a number of services at the Tower since her passing and so many people have come to light a candle.

"Unfortunately a number of them aren't able to come down to London, so I'm also here on behalf of them."

Tom's advice for anyone who is planning to attend the lying-in state is to prepare for a long wait.

"I'm looking at a minimum of 14 hours so be prepared for something similar.

"Also make sure you wear the correct footwear. Walking boots are a really good option.

"Bring plenty of food, snacks and water.

"And remember that you could also be here overnight or late into the evening so be sure to wrap up warm."

At the time of writing, people continue to enter Southwark Park to queue to see the lying in state at Westminster Hall despite instructions from the Government that entry to the line has been paused until at least 4pm on Friday.