Fond memories of 1954 split-screen Morris Minor... and a resident mouse!

19 December, 2018 - 07:00
Sheila Payne with her 1954 split-screen Morris Minor. Picture: Sheila Payne

Sheila Payne

Sheila Payne bought her first car, a 1954 split-screen Morris Minor, 10 years after passing her test and it had a stowaway in the back seat.

I passed my test in 1957 at the age of 17. I had six one-hour lessons in an instructor’s car which was a 1956 Standard Eight.

Although the roads were less crowded, the test was more difficult as we had to use hand signals as well as changing gear and steering. Indicators have simplified things.

I saved up and bought my first car in 1967 which was a 1954 split-screen, side-valve Morris Minor 10 years after passing my test. I purchased it at a small garage in Bassingbourn cum Kneesworth, in south Cambridgeshire, for £60 which doesn’t sound much now but was a lot of money in those days.

After a couple of weeks driving, we removed the back seat for cleaning and revealed a mouse nesting in the seat.

I still have fond memories of taking my children to school and trips to Royston in my lovely little Morris Minor.

Tell people about your first car – email your memories with a picture to motoring@archant.co.uk

