My First Car: 1960 Ford Prefect perfect on road to independence

20 November, 2018 - 06:58
Teresa Deacon at the wheel of her 1960 Ford Prefect just after she had bought it. Picture: John Deacon

Teresa Deacon at the wheel of her 1960 Ford Prefect just after she had bought it. Picture: John Deacon

John Deacon

Teresa Deacon recalls the feeling of independence her first car, a £100 1960 Ford Prefect, gave her.

My first car was a 1960 maroon Ford Prefect. I had just passed by driving test in autumn 1967.

I was working at a golf and country club, near Barnet, which was quite isolated from public transport. A member of the golf club, who owned a garage in Cricklewood, told me about this Prefect he had for sale for £100.

The body was in good condition and polished up well. The car proved to be a good runner for two years, then there was an oil leak, followed by a strange knocking sound from the engine.

By that time I was married and expecting our first child. My husband owned an MG Magnette so we decided to sell my car.

We were living at Bayfordbury, near Hertford, and fortunately one of our neighbours, who was a bit of a petrolhead, offered me £40 for it.

I will always remember the feeling of independence my Ford Prefect gave me in the late Sixties.

I am now 84 years old and still driving our latest car, another Ford, but this time the Ka+ Active.

Tell people about your first car – email your memories with a picture to motoring@archant.co.uk

