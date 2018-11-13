Partly Cloudy

Nostalgia

My First Car: Racy little Hillman Imp was great sport

13 November, 2018 - 16:12
Allen Symonds racing the Hillman Imp at a dry and dusty Autocross near Weymouth. Picture: Allen Symonds

Allen Symonds racing the Hillman Imp at a dry and dusty Autocross near Weymouth. Picture: Allen Symonds

Allen Symonds

Allen Symonds’s route into motorsport was a 1960s Hillman Imp which sometimes saw him racing again the father of a future Formula One world champion.

My early competition car was a 1960s Hillman Imp bought for about £150.

My friend, Dave, was a mechanic who was keen on motorsport. Between us, it was stripped of everything inside to lighten it – glass windows were replaced with Perspex, the roof cut off and engine cover and bonnet replaced with glass fibre. We then fitted a lightweight bucket seat, roll cage and small leather steering wheel. The engine and suspension were also upgraded.

It took several months of work and we kept costs to a minimum by buying second hand where possible.

During the 1970s I entered events including Weston Speed Trials, an annual event on a closed road alongside the beach. It was a national sprint of 500 metres from a standing start and had entries of about 150 cars of all types from road going to Formula One and about 12 to 15 motorbikes.

Another annual event I enjoyed was Weston Sandocross, three laps of a large circuit marked out on the beach with flags.

My Imp was in the class for rear-engine and rear-wheel drive cars and I was sometimes competing against John Button, the late father of Formula One world champion Jenson Button. He had a very fast Volkswagen Beetle and usually beat me!

I raced in various events for about seven or eight years until it became too expensive to compete against people who were either sponsored or employed by a team with money to keep upgrading the cars.

Tell people about your first car – email your memories with a picture to motoring@archant.co.uk

Breaking News Man dies in A12 crash near Darsham level crossing

11:33 Will Jefford
The Darsham level crossing close to where the crash happened. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

A man has died following a road traffic collision on the A12 near Darsham.

Don’t believe ‘snowmaggedon’ hype, weather forecaster warns

36 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
Snow covers Christchurch Park during the Beast from the East in 2018. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Warnings of a deluge of snow in the next two weeks are not to be believed, a weather forecaster has warned.

Man left with broken jaw in attack near football ground

13:43 Will Jefford
Just four other forces have smaller amounts of resource reserves as a percentage of funding Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses after an assault left a man with a broken jaw.

Fly-tipping in town branded an ‘absolute disgrace’

11:30 Suzanne Day
Fly-tipping on Chevallier Street Picture: CARL BRAME

A pile of rubbish dumped on an Ipswich pavement has been branded an “absolute disgrace”.

‘He almost died’ Resident calls for calming measures following ‘horrific’ collision

10:51 Dominic Moffitt
Kurtis Lloyd was put on life support following his horrific accident in 2016 Picture: LISA LLOYD

An Ipswich mother has called for measures to slow drivers at a busy junction after her son almost died in a collision there.

Elephant sculpture and stardust add to magic of Coes Christmas windows

09:44 Judy Rimmer
The festive season has arrived in Coes with their annual Christmas window display Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coes has launched its 2018 Christmas windows, with Elmer Armstrong the elephant sculpture as the Ipswich store’s special guest.

You shall go to the ball! Inspiring event raises £16,000 to help young people’s futures

58 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
The Inspire Suffolk charity ball 2018. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

Any young person will know that overcoming barriers to get their feet on the career ladder is challenging at the best of times.

Drug busts up a third as force seizes more crack than any outside the Met

09:11 Tom Potter
Police officers raid a house in Ipswich as part of a day of action targeting those suspected of supplying class A drugs. Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Suffolk police seized a higher volume of crack cocaine than any force outside the Met last year, according to new figures.

Bin collection changes for Christmas and New Year

09:00 Judy Rimmer
Bin collections in Ipswich. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Over the Christmas and New Year period we all struggle to keep a lid on our waste - the food bin groans under the weight of turkey carcasses and our blue recycling bulges with empty boxes from trikes and new games consoles so the last thing you want is to miss your rubbish collection.

Ipswich man jailed for sexually assaulting schoolgirl

07:30 Jane Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court where Janis Senjonovs was jailed for sexually assaulting a schoolgirl. Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man who sexually assaulted a schoolgirl has been jailed for four months.

