Learning to ride a bike with the RAC/ACU training course in 1979
PUBLISHED: 14:29 28 February 2020
Young motorcycle riders need the very best advice and the RAC/ACU training course has helped thousands to learn to control a bike on the road safely.
The RAC/ACU National Training scheme began pioneering motorcycle training as early as 1947, developing key skills for young and older riders looking to take to the road on two wheels.
For many teenagers the goal of obtaining the RAC Moped Graduate badge was key to getting that first taste of independence as they grew up.
In 1979, the training in conjunction with the Auto Cycle Union would start in the classroom, before participants gradually moved on to practical riding outside, practising slow riding around obstacles, mastering their balance in tight situations.
Instructors also showed pupils some basic maintenance they could do on their bike.
