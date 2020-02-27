E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Learning to ride a bike with the RAC/ACU training course in 1979

PUBLISHED: 14:29 28 February 2020

Giving instructions before riding out around the obstacles Pitcure: ARCHANT

Giving instructions before riding out around the obstacles Pitcure: ARCHANT

Archant

Young motorcycle riders need the very best advice and the RAC/ACU training course has helped thousands to learn to control a bike on the road safely.

Ensuring safety as some of the instructors take the students through parts of the bike that will be useful in the future Picture: ARCHANTEnsuring safety as some of the instructors take the students through parts of the bike that will be useful in the future Picture: ARCHANT

The RAC/ACU National Training scheme began pioneering motorcycle training as early as 1947, developing key skills for young and older riders looking to take to the road on two wheels.

Teaching bike control and balance by driving at a slow and steady pace around the testing ground Picture: ARCHANTTeaching bike control and balance by driving at a slow and steady pace around the testing ground Picture: ARCHANT

You may also want to watch:

For many teenagers the goal of obtaining the RAC Moped Graduate badge was key to getting that first taste of independence as they grew up.

Giving instructions to aid the passing of the motorcycle test Picture: ARCHANTGiving instructions to aid the passing of the motorcycle test Picture: ARCHANT

In 1979, the training in conjunction with the Auto Cycle Union would start in the classroom, before participants gradually moved on to practical riding outside, practising slow riding around obstacles, mastering their balance in tight situations.

A class of young and eager riders from 1979 looking to do the RAC/ACU test to legally ride their bikes on the road Picture: ARCHANTA class of young and eager riders from 1979 looking to do the RAC/ACU test to legally ride their bikes on the road Picture: ARCHANT

Instructors also showed pupils some basic maintenance they could do on their bike.

A class of keen and young motorcycle riders looking to take the RAC/ACU test to be able to ride on the roads Picture: ARCHANTA class of keen and young motorcycle riders looking to take the RAC/ACU test to be able to ride on the roads Picture: ARCHANT

Did you do an RAC/ACU course - or recognise anyone in our gallery? To share your memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

