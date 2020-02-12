Nostalgia: When the Gaumont was the place for punk and new wave
PUBLISHED: 14:27 13 February 2020
IVAN SMITH
Punk band the Stranglers played to a packed Gaumont in Ipswich back in 1982.
The venue in St Helen's Street hosted many top names in new wave and punk in the late 70s and early 80s - including Ian Dury and the Blockheads, Elvis Costello, Siouxsie and the Banshees, Gary Numan, the Boomtown Rats, The Clash, Damned, Stiff Little Fingers and Echo and the Bunnymen.
Also taking place in Ipswich in 1982 in today's Throwback Thursday, the owners of the Arboretum pub raised a glass as they prepared for the official opening of the revamped pub, serving a range of Tolly Cobbold beers and snacks.
Children from around Suffolk represented their county by playing basketball for the Suffolk Under 14s as against other county teams, a large cycling event took place and the Evening Star held the annual Pancake Race along Carr Street.
To share your memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk