Nostalgia: When the Gaumont was the place for punk and new wave

PUBLISHED: 14:27 13 February 2020

Practising their pancake flips ahead of the big race Picture: IVAN SMITH

Practising their pancake flips ahead of the big race Picture: IVAN SMITH

IVAN SMITH

Punk band the Stranglers played to a packed Gaumont in Ipswich back in 1982.

Sprinting off from the start line for the yearly pancake race Picture: IVAN SMITHSprinting off from the start line for the yearly pancake race Picture: IVAN SMITH

The venue in St Helen's Street hosted many top names in new wave and punk in the late 70s and early 80s - including Ian Dury and the Blockheads, Elvis Costello, Siouxsie and the Banshees, Gary Numan, the Boomtown Rats, The Clash, Damned, Stiff Little Fingers and Echo and the Bunnymen.

Owners of the Arboretum pub prepare to offically open to the public Picture: IVAN SMITHOwners of the Arboretum pub prepare to offically open to the public Picture: IVAN SMITH

Also taking place in Ipswich in 1982 in today's Throwback Thursday, the owners of the Arboretum pub raised a glass as they prepared for the official opening of the revamped pub, serving a range of Tolly Cobbold beers and snacks.

Getting fit on the cycling trails on Ranelagh Road Picture: PAUL NIXONGetting fit on the cycling trails on Ranelagh Road Picture: PAUL NIXON

Children from around Suffolk represented their county by playing basketball for the Suffolk Under 14s as against other county teams, a large cycling event took place and the Evening Star held the annual Pancake Race along Carr Street.

Popular punk band the Stranglers on stage at the Gaumont Picture: OWEN HINESPopular punk band the Stranglers on stage at the Gaumont Picture: OWEN HINES

To share your memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

