Nostalgia: Pancake races and snow feature in this week's Throwback Thursday from 1985

Pancake racers strive for the tape in Carr Street Picture: DAVID KINDRED DAVID KINDRED

Ipswich Star photographer David Kindred was on hand to capture one of the great seasonal traditions back in 1985 - as pancake racers ran through the town centre.

Carr Street was packed to watch the action from the pancake race Picture: DAVID KINDRED Carr Street was packed to watch the action from the pancake race Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Large crowds gathered to watch the fun as competitors of all ages took part in the annual celebration along Carr Street.

Children enjoying a bit of breakdancing at Whitton School Picture: PAUL NIXON Children enjoying a bit of breakdancing at Whitton School Picture: PAUL NIXON

It's interesting, too, to note the number of small shops - almost all of them now long gone.

Reaching high speeds as children sled down the hills at Christchurch Park Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL Reaching high speeds as children sled down the hills at Christchurch Park Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Elsewhere, breakdancing was the latest craze with youngsters at Whitton school having a go, while snow was providing plenty of fun on the hill in Christchurch Park.

Meat Loaf on stage at the Gaumont with a massive motorbike set Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL Meat Loaf on stage at the Gaumont with a massive motorbike set Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

On the sporting front, Ipswich Bobcats were preparing for their next basketball game, while the Gaumont was packed out as Meat Loaf brought his latest tour to the stage, including a full band and a large set featuring a motorbike.

Did you attend Northgate High when the BBC filmed in 1985? Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL Did you attend Northgate High when the BBC filmed in 1985? Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Do you remember these events? To share your memories, email imagecurators@archant.co.uk