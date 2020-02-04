E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Nostalgia: Pancake races and snow feature in this week's Throwback Thursday from 1985

PUBLISHED: 14:30 06 February 2020

Pancake racers strive for the tape in Carr Street Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Pancake racers strive for the tape in Carr Street Picture: DAVID KINDRED

DAVID KINDRED

Ipswich Star photographer David Kindred was on hand to capture one of the great seasonal traditions back in 1985 - as pancake racers ran through the town centre.

Carr Street was packed to watch the action from the pancake race Picture: DAVID KINDREDCarr Street was packed to watch the action from the pancake race Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Large crowds gathered to watch the fun as competitors of all ages took part in the annual celebration along Carr Street.

Children enjoying a bit of breakdancing at Whitton School Picture: PAUL NIXONChildren enjoying a bit of breakdancing at Whitton School Picture: PAUL NIXON

You may also want to watch:

It's interesting, too, to note the number of small shops - almost all of them now long gone.

Reaching high speeds as children sled down the hills at Christchurch Park Picture: RICHARD SNASDELLReaching high speeds as children sled down the hills at Christchurch Park Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Elsewhere, breakdancing was the latest craze with youngsters at Whitton school having a go, while snow was providing plenty of fun on the hill in Christchurch Park.

Meat Loaf on stage at the Gaumont with a massive motorbike set Picture: RICHARD SNASDELLMeat Loaf on stage at the Gaumont with a massive motorbike set Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

On the sporting front, Ipswich Bobcats were preparing for their next basketball game, while the Gaumont was packed out as Meat Loaf brought his latest tour to the stage, including a full band and a large set featuring a motorbike.

Did you attend Northgate High when the BBC filmed in 1985? Picture: RICHARD SNASDELLDid you attend Northgate High when the BBC filmed in 1985? Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Do you remember these events? To share your memories, email imagecurators@archant.co.uk

Most Read

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Police and ambulance called to Ipswich KFC

Police and paramedics were called to the scene about 8pm on Tuesday, February 4, following reports of a public order incident Picture: ARCHANT

Racist stickers found on streets of Ipswich

White supremacist messages have been spotted in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Could you be entitled to thousands of pounds? See if your surname is on our list

Could you be entitled to inherit money from an unclaimed estate? Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

Shocking photo shows brutal street fight in Ipswich

The attack took place in Cardinal Street on July 26. Although the Sandus were involved in the affray, neither defendant was found to have been carrying a weapon and are not those pictured with poles in the image Picture: CHRIS ALCOCK

Most Read

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Police and ambulance called to Ipswich KFC

Police and paramedics were called to the scene about 8pm on Tuesday, February 4, following reports of a public order incident Picture: ARCHANT

Racist stickers found on streets of Ipswich

White supremacist messages have been spotted in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Could you be entitled to thousands of pounds? See if your surname is on our list

Could you be entitled to inherit money from an unclaimed estate? Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

Shocking photo shows brutal street fight in Ipswich

The attack took place in Cardinal Street on July 26. Although the Sandus were involved in the affray, neither defendant was found to have been carrying a weapon and are not those pictured with poles in the image Picture: CHRIS ALCOCK

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Woman in serious condition after fall in Norwich Road

A woman has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after a fall in Norwich Road. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Nostalgia: Pancake races and snow feature in this week’s Throwback Thursday from 1985

Pancake racers strive for the tape in Carr Street Picture: DAVID KINDRED

‘In an ideal world we’d like to keep them...’ – Town chief on Skuse and Dozzell contracts

Ipswich Town are talking to Cole Skuse and Andre Dozzell about new contracts. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Major A14 upgrade to open six months early

The new stretch of the A14 between Cambridge and Huntingdon is designed to relieve traffic congestion. Pictured is the Girton Interchange near Cambridge and the A1307. Picture: JAMES WALKER/HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

A12 reopens after vehicle fire closes both carriageways

A car caught fire on the A12 northbound Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24