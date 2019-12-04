E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Nostalgia: Pantos and snow fall as Throwback Thursday looks back to 1997

PUBLISHED: 14:30 05 December 2019

The Co-op Juniors performed A Christmas Carol as their annual panto in '97 Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

The Co-op Juniors performed A Christmas Carol as their annual panto in '97 Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Pantos, festive lights switch-ons, Christingle services ... and snow - everything was looking good for Christmas in 1997.

Ebenezer Scrooge perform he meets the spirits during the Co-op Juniors show of A Christmas Carol Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCKEbenezer Scrooge perform he meets the spirits during the Co-op Juniors show of A Christmas Carol Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Today's Throwback Thursday looks back to December 22 years ago when the Co-op Juniors were preparing for their annual panto at the Regent, which was to be an adaptation of Charles Dickens' Christmas Carol.

Crowds gathered in Felixstowe to watch the Christmas lights officially get switched on Picture: ANDREW HENDRYCrowds gathered in Felixstowe to watch the Christmas lights officially get switched on Picture: ANDREW HENDRY

Meanwhile, crowds gathered in the town centre of Felixstowe as the resort officially switched on its Christmas lights with Hamilton Road packed out to see the illuminations provided by the Lions Club.

Despite the heavy snow fall, people still braved the cold weather to catch the bus Picture: ANDY PARSONSDespite the heavy snow fall, people still braved the cold weather to catch the bus Picture: ANDY PARSONS

Tower Ramparts shopping complex was the setting for a Christingle event, and children from Holbrook Primary were among many schools performing their nativity play. To make everything even more festive snow began to fall.

Students of Ipswich High School put on a show of a Midsummer Night's Dream Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCKStudents of Ipswich High School put on a show of a Midsummer Night's Dream Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Do you recognise anyone in our gallery? To share your memories, email imagecurators@archant.co.uk

