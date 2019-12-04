Nostalgia: Pantos and snow fall as Throwback Thursday looks back to 1997
PUBLISHED: 14:30 05 December 2019
Pantos, festive lights switch-ons, Christingle services ... and snow - everything was looking good for Christmas in 1997.
Today's Throwback Thursday looks back to December 22 years ago when the Co-op Juniors were preparing for their annual panto at the Regent, which was to be an adaptation of Charles Dickens' Christmas Carol.
Meanwhile, crowds gathered in the town centre of Felixstowe as the resort officially switched on its Christmas lights with Hamilton Road packed out to see the illuminations provided by the Lions Club.
Tower Ramparts shopping complex was the setting for a Christingle event, and children from Holbrook Primary were among many schools performing their nativity play. To make everything even more festive snow began to fall.
Do you recognise anyone in our gallery? To share your memories, email imagecurators@archant.co.uk