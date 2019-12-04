Gallery

Nostalgia: Pantos and snow fall as Throwback Thursday looks back to 1997

The Co-op Juniors performed A Christmas Carol as their annual panto in '97 Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Pantos, festive lights switch-ons, Christingle services ... and snow - everything was looking good for Christmas in 1997.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ebenezer Scrooge perform he meets the spirits during the Co-op Juniors show of A Christmas Carol Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK Ebenezer Scrooge perform he meets the spirits during the Co-op Juniors show of A Christmas Carol Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Today's Throwback Thursday looks back to December 22 years ago when the Co-op Juniors were preparing for their annual panto at the Regent, which was to be an adaptation of Charles Dickens' Christmas Carol.

Crowds gathered in Felixstowe to watch the Christmas lights officially get switched on Picture: ANDREW HENDRY Crowds gathered in Felixstowe to watch the Christmas lights officially get switched on Picture: ANDREW HENDRY

You may also want to watch:

Meanwhile, crowds gathered in the town centre of Felixstowe as the resort officially switched on its Christmas lights with Hamilton Road packed out to see the illuminations provided by the Lions Club.

Despite the heavy snow fall, people still braved the cold weather to catch the bus Picture: ANDY PARSONS Despite the heavy snow fall, people still braved the cold weather to catch the bus Picture: ANDY PARSONS

Tower Ramparts shopping complex was the setting for a Christingle event, and children from Holbrook Primary were among many schools performing their nativity play. To make everything even more festive snow began to fall.

Students of Ipswich High School put on a show of a Midsummer Night's Dream Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK Students of Ipswich High School put on a show of a Midsummer Night's Dream Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Do you recognise anyone in our gallery? To share your memories, email imagecurators@archant.co.uk