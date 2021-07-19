Published: 11:43 AM July 19, 2021

Some Ipswich nightclubs have been forced to delay their reopening on so-called "freedom day" - after members of staff tested positive for coronavirus.

However, others are opening fully from tonight, as the vast majority of Covid restrictions are lifted under the government's lockdown roadmap.

Many nightspots had already partly reopened as socially-distanced bars under earlier stages of the lockdown relaxation - but customers were not able to dance or drink at the bar.

That has now all changed as rules are relaxed, with some nightclubs open at midnight nationally to mark July 19.

However The Club Ipswich, on The Cornhill, will be closed until Friday, July 23 after announcing on July 13 via Facebook that a staff member had tested positive for Covid.

Eden Bar & Club, in Coachman's Court - formerly Sin Bar - also announced on Thursday that it was closing over the weekend due to a positive case within its staff team.

Once it can reopen, The Club is is planning a "Back to The Club" event for Friday with two rooms of drum and bass.

It announced on its Facebook page that it would be keeping various safety measures in place going forward.

A post said: "We are not ready to relax all the rules. From the feedback we have received from our customers, they too are in agreement with us.

"Covid rates are increasing nationwide and many of our friends in hospitality locally have had to close due to positive tests and staff shortages.

"In light of this, we have made the decision to maintain some of the previous rules. These are here to help and protect you and our team.

"Without them, we may not be able to continue to trade or be able to offer a safe environment for you."

Measures will include staff continuing to wear face coverings during service, offering table service where preferred and reserving the right to stop the dance area becoming overcrowded.

Eden Bar & Club said on its Facebook page: "We regret to inform you we will be closed this weekend due to a positive case of Covid-19 within our staff team.

"We hold the safety of our team and our customers very closely to our hearts, this is why we have made the decision to close."

It said a deep clean of the venue was being carried out on Thursday and added: "We will be open again as soon as it is safe to do so for our staff and customers."

Meanwhile, other venues are planning celebrations tonight - with clubbers being warned they are likely to sell out in advance.

Ipswich's Unit 17 is planning a party to celebrate 'freedom day' - Credit: Archant

Unit 17, at Cardinal Park in Ipswich, is planning a Straight Outta Lockdown event tonight, and said on Facebook that its opening week of events is almost sold out.

The venue posted on Facebook yesterday: "One day to go until we are back! #FreedomDay no social distancing.. no track & trace… no masks.. nothing but dancefloors."

Revolution Ipswich, in the Old Cattle Market, is planning a week of club nights - starting tonight with Ipswich Unlocked, which it describes as "Ipswich's biggest reopening party".

The event will include confetti, balloons and inflatables to add to the party atmosphere. It says all its events this week are expected to sell out in advance.