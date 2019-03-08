Netflix rumoured to set sights on Suffolk school for post-apocalyptic thriller

A film crew rumoured to be from Netflix has been busy filming at Orwell Park School near Ipswich Picture: ORWELL PARK SCHOOL Archant

A camera crew rumoured to be from streaming giants Netflix has been busy filming with pyrotechnics at a Suffolk school.

The crew have been filming "School's Out Forever" based on the Afterblight Chronicles by Rebellion and 2000AD Picture: ORWELL PARK SCHOOL The crew have been filming "School's Out Forever" based on the Afterblight Chronicles by Rebellion and 2000AD Picture: ORWELL PARK SCHOOL

The crew were spotted at Orwell Park School in Nacton last week as it was transformed into St Mark's School for an on-screen adaptation of Rebellion's Afterblight Chronicles book series.

It will follow the life of a 15-year-old who flees to his school as a safe haven after an apocalyptic event wipes out most of the world's population.

A member of the film crew is said to have told staff to "think of the Marvel Universe, but without the superheroes".

A spokeswoman for the school said stunt men were seen fire running across the school grass, while pyrotechnics were also used on the grounds.

She added it is not currently known where the film will be broadcast, but it is rumoured the film will be available for Netflix.

Interestingly, the company has links to Suffolk, with 2000AD - owned by Rebellion - founded by former St Joseph's College pupil Pat Mills, who was behind comic and video game hit Judge Dredd.