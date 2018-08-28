2018: the year in pictures
PUBLISHED: 19:38 31 December 2018
Archant
How well do you remember the big stories of 2018? Do any of our photographs jog your memory?
From a red hot summer of football excitement, to marking the centenary of the end of the First World War, our photographers have spent the year covering major events.
Take a look through our year in pictures and see if any of the fantastic photographs you have sent in have also been included in our round- up.
The start of 2018 was dominated by weather stories, particularly the Beast from the East which saw snow sweep across Suffolk and Essex.
Portman Road was blanketed in the white stuff, which kicked off a dramatic year for Ipswich Town Football Club.
We were also impressed with the pictures you sent in of your snowmen and other snow creatures.
Ex-Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy was one of the most controversial figures of 2018. He announced in March that he would be leaving the club at the end of the 2017/2018 season.
After banging his hand on a desk in response to fans’ criticism, he left earlier than expected.
Since McCarthy’s departure Ipswich have had two new managers, first Paul Hurst who was appointed at the start of the 2018/2019 season but didn’t make it to Christmas.
Now at the helm is Paul Lambert who has the unenviable task of stopping the Blues getting relegated.
Summer provided us with fantastic photographs, as Suffolk and Essex basked in a glorious heatwave and celebrated the England football team making a World Cup semi-final.
During the summer the highest recorded temperatures was 34.7C on July 27, meaning cooling down was everyone’s priority.
The downside of the scorching summer was the field fires which kept firefighters incredibly busy during July.
In the autumn the unveiling of the new Cornhill in Ipswich provoked debate. Its key features are a water fountain and concrete pillars that have been jokingly called ‘CornHenge’.
You sent in your stunning pictures of Armistice Day, as Suffolk and Essex marked 100 years since the end of the First World War.
Amongst the highlights were a beautiful poppy display in Framlingham and a poignant piece of art on Clacton seafront.
Keep sharing your photographs with us in 2019 using the the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star Facebook pages.