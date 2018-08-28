Partly Cloudy

2018: the year in pictures

PUBLISHED: 19:38 31 December 2018

The Beast From the East covered Ipswich Waterfront in a blanket of snow. Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

The Beast From the East covered Ipswich Waterfront in a blanket of snow. Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Archant

How well do you remember the big stories of 2018? Do any of our photographs jog your memory?

Incredible picture of Portman Road covered in snow during the Beast from the East 2018. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNIncredible picture of Portman Road covered in snow during the Beast from the East 2018. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

From a red hot summer of football excitement, to marking the centenary of the end of the First World War, our photographers have spent the year covering major events.

Take a look through our year in pictures and see if any of the fantastic photographs you have sent in have also been included in our round- up.

The start of 2018 was dominated by weather stories, particularly the Beast from the East which saw snow sweep across Suffolk and Essex.

Roger Goodchild's snow bunny in Worlingworth, he made it during the Beast from the East 2018. Picture: ROGER GOODCHILDRoger Goodchild's snow bunny in Worlingworth, he made it during the Beast from the East 2018. Picture: ROGER GOODCHILD

Portman Road was blanketed in the white stuff, which kicked off a dramatic year for Ipswich Town Football Club.

We were also impressed with the pictures you sent in of your snowmen and other snow creatures.

Ex-Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy was one of the most controversial figures of 2018. He announced in March that he would be leaving the club at the end of the 2017/2018 season.

Media attention as Mick McCarthy announced he was to step down as ITFC manager. Picture: NEIL PERRYMedia attention as Mick McCarthy announced he was to step down as ITFC manager. Picture: NEIL PERRY

After banging his hand on a desk in response to fans’ criticism, he left earlier than expected.

Since McCarthy’s departure Ipswich have had two new managers, first Paul Hurst who was appointed at the start of the 2018/2019 season but didn’t make it to Christmas.

Now at the helm is Paul Lambert who has the unenviable task of stopping the Blues getting relegated.

A Suffolk Punch horse cools down during the heatwave of 2018: SARAH LUCY BROWNA Suffolk Punch horse cools down during the heatwave of 2018: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Summer provided us with fantastic photographs, as Suffolk and Essex basked in a glorious heatwave and celebrated the England football team making a World Cup semi-final.

During the summer the highest recorded temperatures was 34.7C on July 27, meaning cooling down was everyone’s priority.

The downside of the scorching summer was the field fires which kept firefighters incredibly busy during July.

Leighton Fairs cools off at Bourne Park in Ipswich during the 2018 heatwave Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWNLeighton Fairs cools off at Bourne Park in Ipswich during the 2018 heatwave Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

In the autumn the unveiling of the new Cornhill in Ipswich provoked debate. Its key features are a water fountain and concrete pillars that have been jokingly called ‘CornHenge’.

You sent in your stunning pictures of Armistice Day, as Suffolk and Essex marked 100 years since the end of the First World War.

Amongst the highlights were a beautiful poppy display in Framlingham and a poignant piece of art on Clacton seafront.

The crowd go wild at Portman Road as England score in the first half during the 2018 World Cup Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe crowd go wild at Portman Road as England score in the first half during the 2018 World Cup Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Keep sharing your photographs with us in 2019 using the the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star Facebook pages.

Firefighters tackle a large field blaze in Hadleigh Picture: MARK ELEY/SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICEFirefighters tackle a large field blaze in Hadleigh Picture: MARK ELEY/SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Ipswich Cornhill and Town Hall with new fountains Picture: DAVID VINCENTIpswich Cornhill and Town Hall with new fountains Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Framlingham church Remembrance poppy display Picture: EMMA CHURCHMANFramlingham church Remembrance poppy display Picture: EMMA CHURCHMAN

Artwork on Clacton sea-front marking Remembrance Day 2018 Picture: KEVIN JAYArtwork on Clacton sea-front marking Remembrance Day 2018 Picture: KEVIN JAY

Ipswich Cornhill during the 2018 Christmas lights switch on Picture: ARCHANTIpswich Cornhill during the 2018 Christmas lights switch on Picture: ARCHANT

