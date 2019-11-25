E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
WATCH: Labour campaign chief visits Sandy Martin in 2019 General Election campaign

PUBLISHED: 15:27 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:40 25 November 2019

Andrew Gwynne with Greenscape Energy Director Nigel Watson and Sandy Martin PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

Labour's national campaign chief visited Ipswich to boost Sandy Martin's re-election campaign - insisting that 2019 General Election is about more than just Brexit.

Labour’s National Election Campaign Co-Ordinator Andrew Gwynne visits Ipswich PICTURE: RACHEL EDGELabour’s National Election Campaign Co-Ordinator Andrew Gwynne visits Ipswich PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Andrew Gwynne, who is also shadow secretary of state for local government, visited the Energy Shop in Woodbridge Road to highlight the need for a boost for green energy and then went on to the FIND foodbank in the town.

He was the first national Labour figure to visit the town since the 2019 General Election campaign was launched.

Mr Gwynne insisted that the election was not all about Brexit - and that Labour's plan to renegotiate Britain's departure from the EU before putting the plan to a second referendum was better that Boris Johnson's pledge to "Get Brexit Done".

He said: "Whatever Boris Johnson says, he will not be able to get Brexit done in a few weeks. There will then be years of trade negotiations with countries far bigger than ourselves. How can we, with 66 million people, negotiate on equal terms with the USA which has a population of 350 million?"

Mr Gwynne insisted that the Labour manifesto published last week was realistic and could be implemented by taxing those who are in the top 5% of earners and large businesses who have seen corporation tax cut over recent years.

And he said the importance of the party's green policies should not be overlooked: "We are facing a climate crisis and we have to look to have a carbon neutral economy by 2030, not the government's target of 2050.

"Businesses like this need support to be able to help roll out the Green Revolution that the world needs - we will be doing a great to support them and created hundreds of thousands of jobs in this part of the economy."

The Energy Shop is run by Greenscape Energy, whose boss Nigel Watson was on hand to show Mr Gwynne and Mr Martin what his company is able to do.

He said: "We install solar heating, heat transfer equipment and other energy-saving devices. We can also install power points for electric vehicles.

"These can save people a lot in the long term but they can cost up to £10,000 to £15,000 to install in the first place - and there does need to be government support."

Mr Watson said if the government wanted to reach a 2050 zero carbon target, 4,000 homes would have to have systems like this installed every day - with a 2030 target the total would have to be much higher.

