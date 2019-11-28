E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Former Ipswich mayor Inga Lockington finally gets vote in 2019 General Election

PUBLISHED: 12:58 28 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:58 28 November 2019

Inga Lockington is able to vote in a UK General Election for the first time. Picture: TIM LOCKINGTON

Inga Lockington is able to vote in a UK General Election for the first time. Picture: TIM LOCKINGTON

For former Ipswich Mayor Inga Lockington, the 2019 General Election will always have a special place in her life - it's the first time she has been able to take part in a UK parliamentary election.

She has been a fixture in the town's civic and political life for more than 20 years - she was first elected to Ipswich Borough Council as its only Liberal Democrat in 1999.

Two years later she was elected to Suffolk County Council, and as the number of LibDems in the town increased she was able to take a larger role.

While she could, as an EU citizen (she was born in Denmark), take part in local government elections, she could not vote in general elections.

After Brexit she decided to apply for UK citizenship and after a battle with the Home Office finally became a UK citizen last year - and has already voted by post.

She said: "Some said I should vote tactically, but my first vote in a general election has to be for my own party!"

