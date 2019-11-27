Video

Watch: Michael Gove discusses Grime star Stormzy on 2019 General Election visit to Ipswich

Michael Gove, Tom Hunt and Dr Therese Coffey campaigning in Ipswich. Picture: PAUL GEATER Archant

Cabinet "Mr Fixit" Michael Gove has joined Conservative campaigners in Ipswich in a bid to shore up support for the party's candidate Tom Hunt in the 2019 General Election.

And he promised that "Boris gets things done" after being questioned about whether anyone should believe promises of investment in new infrastructure in the area.

Mr Gove also dismissed fears that the NHS could be included in any trade deal with the USA after Brexit - and claimed to be a long-term fan of Grime artist Stormzy.

But it was his pledge that the government would get a grip on infrastructure projects if it completes the initial Brexit withdrawal deal that could be good news for Suffolk residents.

He said: "We have inherited a Whitehall machine that is slow and creaky but it is gearing up. One of the things I have done in government is make sure we deliver fast because people are impatient.

"There is a critical other element as well. If it is the case and Boris is elected with a comfortable majority, we will get Brexit done by January 31 that means the focus of government departments can be back on transport, looking at the problems on the A12, looking at the rail route from London to Ipswich and Norwich.

"If we have Jeremy Corbyn in Downing Street the government's time would be consumed with referendums and that will further gum up the Whitehall machinery."

Mr Gove described Mr Corbyn's claim that the NHS was being included in trade talks with the US as "fantasy."

He added: "It is about as believable as the Loch Ness Monster. The NHS is not for sale. This is an attempt by Jeremy Corbyn to distract from his lamentable performance on the BBC.

"The idea that this government would put it (the NHS) on the table in a trade deal is nonsense. I have no idea what was in those documents but there is no way that the NHS is under discussion."

After Stormzy backed Mr Corbyn this week, Mr Gove tweeted his lyrics: "I set trends dem man copy" - prompting a social media flurry of surprise and criticism.

He said: "I'm a great fan of his. He's on constantly in the car. He is a great young Briton. I also think Stormzy's effort to get more students to apply to Cambridge is a really good thing."

Mr Gove joined Mr Hunt and fellow Cabinet Minister Dr Therese Coffey canvassing in the Sprites area of Ipswich in a bid to boost support for the party in the run-up to the election.