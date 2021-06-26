Which Suffolk Olympians are heading to Tokyo 2020?
With Tokyo 2020 just weeks away we look at the Suffolk athletes that will be going for gold at the rescheduled games.
Ethan Waddleton
Ethan Waddleton is part of the 12 man squad heading to Japan for the rugby 7's tournament.
The former Ipswich schoolboy has long been hoping to participate in the games.
"My first year was when the boys were in Rio 2016 which was the first time rugby 7's was in the games so I was a bit young at the time and wasn't expecting to be on that trip," he said.
"Ever since then I saw the boys go and do quite well and get a silver medal it's been an ambition of mine to really strike for Tokyo.
When can I watch him? Rugby 7's starts on July 26.
Hannah Martin
Ipswich hockey player Hannah Martin will also be heading out to Tokyo.
Writing on her Instagram page, Ms Martin said she was "honoured" to have been selected for the team.
"Whilst my quads have grown over the years, my dream has very much stayed the same," she said.
When can I watch her? Great Britain's women play their first game on July 25.
Harry Martin
Travelling as an accredited reserve for the men's hockey squad will be Hannah's brother Harry Martin, also from Ipswich.
He has previous experience at the Olympics having competed at London in 2012 and Rio in 2016.
Writing in Instagram he shared nothing but praise for his younger sister and said he was glad to be travelling with the squad and would be ready if required.
When can I watch him? Great Britain's men play their first game on July 24
George Pinner
Another Ipswich hockey player that will be heading out to Tokyo 2020 as a travelling reserve is goalkeeper George Pinner.
He too has previous Olympic experience having competed at London in 2012 and Rio in 2016.
When can I watch him? Great Britain's men play their first game on July 24
Many of the Paralympic squads are yet to be announced meaning that Suffolk could have more athletes heading to Tokyo to compete.