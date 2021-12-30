News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Lockdown baby! Meet Ipswich's first babies of 2021

Abygail Fossett

Published: 4:30 PM December 30, 2021
Sonny James Hannatt was born on February 8 

Sonny James Hannatt was born on February 8 - Credit: Family of Sonny James Hannatt

While many of us here in Suffolk have spent much of the year self-isolating, parents up and down the country have welcomed new arrivals into their families. 

Bonnie Flack was born on January 1 - a New Year's Day baby

Bonnie Flack was born on January 1 - a New Year's Day baby - Credit: Family of Bonnie Flack

Many people in Ipswich became parents this year, and have had to learn how to be a new parent without the support of their friends and families. 

Harvey Groves-Sawyer was born on January 2.

Harvey Groves-Sawyer was born on January 2. - Credit: Family of Harvey Groves-Sawyer

January 2021 saw the county staring down the nose of another lockdown, with schools closing and the Prime Minister once again instructing us to remain at home. 

Tillie Ann Howell was born on January 5.

Tillie Ann Howell was born on January 5. - Credit: Family of Tillie Ann Howell

For those who had just become new parents, already a daunting and isolating time for many, the pandemic threw up extra hurdles to contend with.  

Remmi was born on January 5.

Remmi was born on January 5. - Credit: Family of Remmi

There were no opportunities to socialise with other parents, and seek reassurance from shared experiences. There were also no new baby groups running, leading many to worry over their child’s lack of socialisation. 

Tamsin Mary Stanton was born on January 9.

Tamsin Mary Stanton was born on January 9. - Credit: Family of Tamsin Mary Stanton

We at the Ipswich Star are full of admiration for how new parents have coped during this difficult time. 

Twins Sonny and Skye were born on January 13.

Twins Sonny and Skye were born on January 13. - Credit: Family of Sonny and Skye

And so, we asked readers in Ipswich to show us photos of their latest arrival, and you responded in record breaking numbers, so much so that we have divided the year into four. 

Finley Barford was born on January 14.

Finley Barford was born on January 14. - Credit: Family of Finley Barford

And so, without further ado, meet Ipswich’s lockdown babies, born January to March. 

Keep your eyes peeled for our next installment. 

Ivy Sara Joy Oxford was born on January 15

Ivy Sara Joy Oxford was born on January 15 - Credit: Family of Ivy Sara Joy Oxford

Karson Graham Lee Newton-Badman was born on January 20.

Karson Graham Lee Newton-Badman was born on January 20. - Credit: Family of Karson Graham Lee Newton-Badman

Sophie Hammond was born on January 20

Sophie Hammond was born on January 20 - Credit: Family of Sophie Hammond

Tommy Ray Theobald was born on January 21

Tommy Ray Theobald was born on January 21 - Credit: Family of Tommy Ray Theobald

Kade Hamer was born on January 22

Kade Hamer was born on January 22 - Credit: Family of Kade Hamer

Leo was born on January 22

Leo was born on January 22 - Credit: Family of Leo

Ashton Adam Phillips was born on January 22

Ashton Adam Phillips was born on January 22 - Credit: Family of Ashton Adam Phillips

Darcey Rae Gordon was born on January 23

Darcey Rae Gordon was born on January 23 - Credit: Family of Darcey Rae Gordon

Indie Joyce Pollard was born on January 27

Indie Joyce Pollard was born on January 27 - Credit: Family of Indie Joyce Pollard

Hunter McEvoy was born on January 28

Hunter McEvoy was born on January 28 - Credit: Family of Hunter McEvoy

Jaxon Cook was born on January 29

Jaxon Cook was born on January 29 - Credit: Family of Jaxon Cook

Brody was born on January 30

Brody was born on January 30 - Credit: Family of Brody

Sonny James Hannatt was born on February 8

Sonny James Hannatt was born on February 8 - Credit: Family of Sonny James Hannatt

Bonnie-Marie Jane Marjoram was born on February 12

Bonnie-Marie Jane Marjoram was born on February 12 - Credit: Family of Bonnie-Marie Jane Marjoram

Theo Gabriel was born on February 14 - a Valentine's baby

Theo Gabriel was born on February 14 - a Valentine's baby - Credit: Family of Theo Gabriel

Louie George Hunt was born on February 15

Louie George Hunt was born on February 15 - Credit: Family of Louie George Hunt

Phoebe Grace Evemy-Turner was born on February 19

Phoebe Grace Evemy-Turner was born on February 19 - Credit: Family of Phoebe Grace Evemy-Turner

Maisie Lynch was born on February 24

Maisie Lynch was born on February 24 - Credit: Family of Maisie Lynch

Connor Pike was born on February 27

Connor Pike was born on February 27 - Credit: Family of Connor Pike

Nellie Eliza McNamee was born on February 27

Nellie Eliza McNamee was born on February 27 - Credit: Family of Nellie Eliza McNamee

Noah Ronnie David Arbon was born on March 1

Noah Ronnie David Arbon was born on March 1 - Credit: Family of Noah Ronnie David Arbon

Ella Jade Smith was born on March 3

Ella Jade Smith was born on March 3 - Credit: Family of Ella Jade Smith

 Maeva Lily Cavender was born on March 11

Maeva Lily Cavender was born on March 11 - Credit: Family of  Maeva Lily Cavender

Maeva Alderson was born on March 17

Maeva Alderson was born on March 17 - Credit: Family of Maeva Alderson

Winnie McTiernan was born on March 25

Winnie McTiernan was born on March 25 - Credit: Family of Winnie McTiernan

Alfie-Jay was born on March 26

Alfie-Jay was born on March 26 - Credit: Family of Alfie-Jay

George John Ward was born on March 27

George John Ward was born on March 27 - Credit: Family of George John Ward


