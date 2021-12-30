Gallery
Lockdown baby! Meet Ipswich's first babies of 2021
While many of us here in Suffolk have spent much of the year self-isolating, parents up and down the country have welcomed new arrivals into their families.
Many people in Ipswich became parents this year, and have had to learn how to be a new parent without the support of their friends and families.
January 2021 saw the county staring down the nose of another lockdown, with schools closing and the Prime Minister once again instructing us to remain at home.
For those who had just become new parents, already a daunting and isolating time for many, the pandemic threw up extra hurdles to contend with.
There were no opportunities to socialise with other parents, and seek reassurance from shared experiences. There were also no new baby groups running, leading many to worry over their child’s lack of socialisation.
We at the Ipswich Star are full of admiration for how new parents have coped during this difficult time.
And so, we asked readers in Ipswich to show us photos of their latest arrival, and you responded in record breaking numbers, so much so that we have divided the year into four.
And so, without further ado, meet Ipswich’s lockdown babies, born January to March.
Keep your eyes peeled for our next installment.