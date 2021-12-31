Be my baby! Meet Ipswich's lockdown babies, born April to June

Gallery

Ezra and Mya were born in June - Credit: Family of Ezra and Mya

We asked you to show us your lockdown babies, and you did not disappoint.

Elodie Polley was born on April 2 - a Good Friday baby - Credit: Family of Elodie Polley

Parents in Ipswich have been welcoming their new arrivals all year, even as the pandemic continued around them.

Abigail was born on April 7 - Credit: Family of Abigail

Millie was born on April 9 - Credit: Family of Millie

While new parenthood has never been easy, we are full of admiration for how Ipswich parents have coped under these trying circumstances.

Kylah Jane Barrett was born on April 16 - Credit: Family of Kylah Jane Barrett

Many grandparents, aunts, uncles and friends have had to wait until restrictions allowed them to meet the newest additions to their families, while parents have had to learn ‘on the job’ how to care for a new-born, deprived of their support network.

Reggie Charlie Neeve was born on April 16 - Credit: Family of Reggie Charlie Neeve

So, we decided to give new parents the opportunity to show off their ‘lockdown babies,’ and we received so many responses we decided to divide the year into four.

Theodore Phelps was born on April 17 - Credit: Family of Theodore Phelps

So, without further ado, meet Ipswich’s second round lockdown babies, born April to May.

Layla Louise Poppy Smith was born on April 19 - Credit: Family of Layla Louise Poppy Smith

Keep your eyes peeled for our next instalment.

Raeya Parker Blackaby was born on April 20 - Credit: Family of Raeya Parker Blackaby

Margo Hope Wright was born on April 24 - Credit: Family of Margo Hope Wright

Roman James Snowling was born on April 24 - Credit: Family of Roman James Snowling

Brandon Henry Charles Todd was born on April 26 - Credit: Family of Brandon Henry Charles Todd

Bonnie May Tye was born on April 27 - Credit: Family of Bonnie May Tye

Lilly-Ann was born on April 27 - Credit: Family of Lilly-Ann

Posie Page was born on April 29 - Credit: Family of Posie Page

Xavier was born on May 7 - Credit: Family of Xavier

Aniyah Eastment was born on May 8 - Credit: Family of Aniyah Eastment

Parker Chenery was born on May 14 - Credit: Family of Parker Chenery

Edie Robertson was born on May 15 - Credit: Family of Edie Robertson

Monty Orson Goldsmith was born on May 16 - Credit: Family of Monty Orson Goldsmith

Archie was born on May 20 - Credit: Family of Archie

Eric Robert Johnston was born on May 22 - Credit: Family of Eric Robert Johnston

Reeva Watson was born on May 24 - Credit: Family of Reeva Watson

Remus Terence Roberts was born on may 26 - Credit: Family of Remus Terence Roberts

Callum Charles Wilkie was born on May 27 - Credit: Family of Callum Charles Wilkie

Kenza Imani Lazdauskatie was born on June 8 - Credit: Family of Kenza Imani Lazdauskatie

Arlo James Archer was born on June 15 - Credit: Family of Arlo James Archer

Ebony Hariet Baker was born on June 18 - Credit: Family of Ebony Hariet Baker

Gracie-Mae Killaspy was born on June 18 - Credit: Family of Gracie-Mae Killaspy

Jazmin was born on June 19 - Credit: Family of Jazmin

Freddie was born on June 23 - Credit: Family of Freddie

Luna-Joy Scourfield was born on June 28 - Credit: Family of Luna-Joy Scourfield



