Gallery
Be my baby! Meet Ipswich's lockdown babies, born April to June
- Credit: Family of Ezra and Mya
We asked you to show us your lockdown babies, and you did not disappoint.
Parents in Ipswich have been welcoming their new arrivals all year, even as the pandemic continued around them.
While new parenthood has never been easy, we are full of admiration for how Ipswich parents have coped under these trying circumstances.
Many grandparents, aunts, uncles and friends have had to wait until restrictions allowed them to meet the newest additions to their families, while parents have had to learn ‘on the job’ how to care for a new-born, deprived of their support network.
So, we decided to give new parents the opportunity to show off their ‘lockdown babies,’ and we received so many responses we decided to divide the year into four.
So, without further ado, meet Ipswich’s second round lockdown babies, born April to May.
Keep your eyes peeled for our next instalment.
Most Read
- 1 Lockdown baby! Meet Ipswich's first babies of 2021
- 2 Ipswich bakery aims to turn former bowls pavilion into park cafe
- 3 Reunited! Smudge found five days after going missing on Christmas Eve
- 4 Woman dies following medical emergency on A12
- 5 Balaclava-clad thieves steal alcohol from boutique hotel near Ipswich
- 6 'Incredible response' for New Year's Eve bookings at Ipswich venues
- 7 Ipswich property firm says it is in good shape despite assets' fall in value
- 8 Three quarters of those with colds likely to have Covid, study finds
- 9 Hospitals announce visiting suspension from New Year's Day
- 10 'This nightmare has gone on for long enough. It’s time to live our lives fully'