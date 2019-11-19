E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

BSC Multicultural Services to celebrate two decades of helping the community

PUBLISHED: 21:22 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 21:30 19 November 2019

BSC Multicultural Services - formally known as the Bangladeshi Support Centre - is celebrating its 20th aniversary at the weekend Picture: BSC

BSC Multicultural Services - formally known as the Bangladeshi Support Centre - is celebrating its 20th aniversary at the weekend Picture: BSC

Archant

BSC Multicultural Services - formally known as the Bangladeshi Support Centre - celebrates its 20th anniversary this weekend.

Launched by a group of volunteers in 1998 with just a small grant of £250, it has helped thousands of people over the last two decades.

As well as planning and delivering dozens of projects in Suffolk, including training and education, cultural understanding and cohesion, the charity has also organised several major annual events in Ipswich.

Boshor Ali, chair of BSC, said: "This is a milestone and it will be a great celebration to mark 20 years of BSC and its contribution to Ipswich and Suffolk.

"I want to pay tribute to all of our funders, supporters, partners, trustees, volunteers and clients for their commitment, dedication and hard work over the last two decades."

More than 300 people are expected to join the anniversary celebrations on November 24 at Trinity Park including several guest speakers.

Mahbub Alam, treasurer of BSC, said: "We will be launching a 72 page brochure documenting BSC contributions and achievements at the celebration on November 24 at Trinity Park. "We are really looking forward to this event as it will provide an opportunity for BSC to showcase its work covering the last 20 years. "It will also be an occasion to highlight Ipswich as a role model of social integration and community cohesion in the East of England, if not the whole country."

Councillor David Ellesmere, leader of Ipswich Borough Council, said: "We have seen BSC grow and diversify its services to local people over the last two decades, supporting some of the most vulnerable people in our communities with considerable dedication and commitment.

"I look forward to attending on November 24."

Richard Neal, CEO of Suffolk FA, added: "This is a wonderful occasion and we hope to be there at Trinity Park to celebrate with BSC. "Congratulations on reaching this milestone."

For more information about BSC Multicultural Services see here.

Most Read

Major road re-opened as police hunt for missing crash victim

An urgent police search is underway for a pedestrian potentially involved in a collision with an Audi Q7 in Candlet Road, Felixstowe, at about 7.15am on November 19 Picture: GOGLE MAPS

BMW driver flees scene of crash which left woman and child hurt

The two cars collided here in Belstead Road this morning at 8am. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Recruitment firm hit by bad debt goes bust, owing £482k to taxman

Hunterskill Recruitment's former offices in Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Ipswich dad went on shoplifting spree after losing warehouse job

Ben Forbes was jailed for a total of 20 weeks following a string of shop thefts Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Update: Toddler dies after A12 crash in Martlesham

Poilce investigation work at the scene of the collision on the A12 at Martlesham Heath.

Most Read

Major road re-opened as police hunt for missing crash victim

An urgent police search is underway for a pedestrian potentially involved in a collision with an Audi Q7 in Candlet Road, Felixstowe, at about 7.15am on November 19 Picture: GOGLE MAPS

BMW driver flees scene of crash which left woman and child hurt

The two cars collided here in Belstead Road this morning at 8am. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Recruitment firm hit by bad debt goes bust, owing £482k to taxman

Hunterskill Recruitment's former offices in Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Ipswich dad went on shoplifting spree after losing warehouse job

Ben Forbes was jailed for a total of 20 weeks following a string of shop thefts Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Update: Toddler dies after A12 crash in Martlesham

Poilce investigation work at the scene of the collision on the A12 at Martlesham Heath.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

M&S underwear thief traced after driving licence found with dumped bras

Marks and Spencer, in Westgate Street, Ipswich Picture: NEIL PERRY

‘Cheeky, sassy’ toddler’s cancer fight backed by Bradley Lowery’s mum

Ireland Banham, who is fighting stage four neuroblastoma Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Police release woman arrested in connection with unexplained death of baby

Bulstrode Road was closed by police on October 22 as they investigated the scene of an unexplained death Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stowmarket snap up former Town star Bowditch

Dean Bowditch puts pen to paper to sign up for Stowmarket Town until the end of the season. Picture: STOWMARKET TOWN TWITTER

BSC Multicultural Services to celebrate two decades of helping the community

BSC Multicultural Services - formally known as the Bangladeshi Support Centre - is celebrating its 20th aniversary at the weekend Picture: BSC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists