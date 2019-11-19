BSC Multicultural Services to celebrate two decades of helping the community

BSC Multicultural Services - formally known as the Bangladeshi Support Centre - celebrates its 20th anniversary this weekend.

Launched by a group of volunteers in 1998 with just a small grant of £250, it has helped thousands of people over the last two decades.

As well as planning and delivering dozens of projects in Suffolk, including training and education, cultural understanding and cohesion, the charity has also organised several major annual events in Ipswich.

Boshor Ali, chair of BSC, said: "This is a milestone and it will be a great celebration to mark 20 years of BSC and its contribution to Ipswich and Suffolk.

"I want to pay tribute to all of our funders, supporters, partners, trustees, volunteers and clients for their commitment, dedication and hard work over the last two decades."

More than 300 people are expected to join the anniversary celebrations on November 24 at Trinity Park including several guest speakers.

Mahbub Alam, treasurer of BSC, said: "We will be launching a 72 page brochure documenting BSC contributions and achievements at the celebration on November 24 at Trinity Park. "We are really looking forward to this event as it will provide an opportunity for BSC to showcase its work covering the last 20 years. "It will also be an occasion to highlight Ipswich as a role model of social integration and community cohesion in the East of England, if not the whole country."

Councillor David Ellesmere, leader of Ipswich Borough Council, said: "We have seen BSC grow and diversify its services to local people over the last two decades, supporting some of the most vulnerable people in our communities with considerable dedication and commitment.

"I look forward to attending on November 24."

Richard Neal, CEO of Suffolk FA, added: "This is a wonderful occasion and we hope to be there at Trinity Park to celebrate with BSC. "Congratulations on reaching this milestone."

