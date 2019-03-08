Sunshine and Showers

Lizard called 'Dopey', which is 3.5ft long, is on the loose in Kesgrave

PUBLISHED: 14:19 13 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:20 13 July 2019

Dopey the asian water monitor lizard has escaped from his home in Kesgrave, Ipswich. Picture: KEVIN LOCKWOOD

Archant

An Asian water monitor lizard has been missing for nearly four days after it smashed out of its glass enclosure at a house in Kesgrave.

The black and yellow lizard, which owner Kevin Lockwood calls 'Dopey', managed to escape from its vivarium on Wednesday, July 10 and despite being spotted by neighbours he is still out roaming the streets.

Kevin, 26, who has looked after reptiles for nearly 21 years, said: "He's no harm at all, but it's annoying that he's got out and we just want to find him."

Kevin says the lizard, which is native to south and south east Asia, is quite 'dopey and scatty' hence his name - and will most likely be hiding under a shed or in a bush somewhere close by.

A few days after the 3-year-old lizard escaped from Kevin's home in Orchard Grove, Dopey was then spotted in a garden in Penryn Road last night.

Kevin added: "He's a chicken so he won't go far - he will be more scared of people than they will be of him."

Dopey is a carnivore, feeding off of bugs, insects, mice and gnats.

Kevin, who works as a fork-lift driver in Mendlesham, is a huge reptile lover - keeping nine snakes, a blue iguana lizard, some leaf-tailed geckos and another Asian water monitor lizard, which has just three legs.

In the past Kevin has rescued a huge number of reptiles - and at one point he opened his home to 46 snakes and 15 lizards.

Kevin advises people not to approach Dopey, and asks for anyone who sees him to keep an eye on him and to get in contact with Kevin on 07891129282 or his partner Lauren on 07518342373 immediately.

Kevin made the RSPCA aware of Dopey's escape earlier in the week, but claims they were unable to help.

As keen reptile lovers, Kevin and his partner Lauren are hoping to start-up 'reptile talks' to make people aware of the animals and show them that there is nothing to be afraid of.

