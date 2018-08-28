Man who died in crash two days before Christmas is named

The B1112 was closed on Sunday morning after a fatal road traffic collision Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A man who died in a tragic car crash on a Suffolk road just days before Christmas has been named by police.

Ryan Wilson, aged 31, from Newmarket, died when the car he was driving hit a tree on the B1112 near Eriswell just after 3am on Sunday, December 23.

Fire crews from Mildenhall, Brandon and Methwold had been called to the scene to free an occupant from the car.

Mr Wilson was the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road between the Lords Walk Roundabout at Lakenheath and the Mildenhall turnoff towards Eriswell was closed for most of the morning while initial enquiries were carried out.

On arrival police found the car overturned and it is believed that it had hit a tree.

Concerns have previously been raised about the road.

Colin Noble, Suffolk county councillor for Eriswell said that he would ask Suffolk Highways to see if anything could be done to improve its safety.

Writing on Twitter, Mr Noble said: “The issue of safety is taken very seriously and the village is within a 30mph speed restriction zone.

“I shall make sure the Suffolk Highways safety team look into circumstances of the tragic accident to see what we can learn to help improve safety.”

Police remain keen for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to get in touch.

The public should call Suffolk police’s Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 quoting CAD reference 30 of December 23 2018.