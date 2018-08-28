Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man who died in crash two days before Christmas is named

PUBLISHED: 22:06 24 December 2018 | UPDATED: 22:06 24 December 2018

The B1112 was closed on Sunday morning after a fatal road traffic collision Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The B1112 was closed on Sunday morning after a fatal road traffic collision Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A man who died in a tragic car crash on a Suffolk road just days before Christmas has been named by police.

Ryan Wilson, aged 31, from Newmarket, died when the car he was driving hit a tree on the B1112 near Eriswell just after 3am on Sunday, December 23.

Fire crews from Mildenhall, Brandon and Methwold had been called to the scene to free an occupant from the car.

Mr Wilson was the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road between the Lords Walk Roundabout at Lakenheath and the Mildenhall turnoff towards Eriswell was closed for most of the morning while initial enquiries were carried out.

On arrival police found the car overturned and it is believed that it had hit a tree.

Concerns have previously been raised about the road.

Colin Noble, Suffolk county councillor for Eriswell said that he would ask Suffolk Highways to see if anything could be done to improve its safety.

Writing on Twitter, Mr Noble said: “The issue of safety is taken very seriously and the village is within a 30mph speed restriction zone.

“I shall make sure the Suffolk Highways safety team look into circumstances of the tragic accident to see what we can learn to help improve safety.”

Police remain keen for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to get in touch.

The public should call Suffolk police’s Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 quoting CAD reference 30 of December 23 2018.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man sexually assaulted in town centre in 3am attack

Boxing Day shoppers in Tavern Street, Ipswich, last year. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Days Gone By: First Floor Club was the only place for late-night fun for decades in Ipswich

Radio One DJ Kenny Everett was at the First Floor Club in June 1969. Picture: IAN MCGRATH.

Girl charged with criminal damage after reports of trouble on housing estate

Garrick Way in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

When will supermarkets close their doors on Christmas Eve in Suffolk and North Essex?

What time will your local supermarket close its doors on Christmas Eve?

Man charged with allegedly carrying machete in town centre

Just days before Christmas, Ipswich town centre was bustling with shoppers. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Most Read

Man sexually assaulted in town centre in 3am attack

Boxing Day shoppers in Tavern Street, Ipswich, last year. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Days Gone By: First Floor Club was the only place for late-night fun for decades in Ipswich

Radio One DJ Kenny Everett was at the First Floor Club in June 1969. Picture: IAN MCGRATH.

Girl charged with criminal damage after reports of trouble on housing estate

Garrick Way in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

When will supermarkets close their doors on Christmas Eve in Suffolk and North Essex?

What time will your local supermarket close its doors on Christmas Eve?

Man charged with allegedly carrying machete in town centre

Just days before Christmas, Ipswich town centre was bustling with shoppers. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Eight places in Norfolk and Suffolk you can go for a Christmas swim

The Christmas Day swim at Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt

Regional businesses planning to move UK operations to mainland Europe in the event of a no-deal Brexit

Simon Reed of Simarco Worldwide

Ipswich road closure planned for emergency works

Wherstead Road. Picture: GOOGLE

What I learnt from my 10 hour paramedic shift

Paramedics Emily and Kim before our shift Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Man charged with robbery and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal appears in court

Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists