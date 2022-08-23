News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
37 BMX Ipswich riders to race at British Championships

Tom Cann

Published: 11:00 AM August 23, 2022
37 riders from Ipswich BMX Club will compete at the British Championships in Bournemouth

37 riders from Ipswich BMX Club will compete at the British Championships in Bournemouth - Credit: Shaun Andrews

Ipswich BMX Club is sending 37 riders to Bournemouth to compete against the best in the UK at the British Championships.

The ages of those riding are varied, with some racing in classes from the six years and under category and others in the 50-plus cruisers.

In total there will be 1,326 other competitors from around the UK, all going for the coveted 01 number plate for their bikes.

Rhylee Taylor-Day will compete at the British Championships in BMXing in Bournemouth later this month

Rhylee Taylor-Day will compete at the British Championships in BMXing in Bournemouth - Credit: Carly Taylor

Amongst those racing for Ipswich is Rhylee Taylor-Day, a seven-year-old who when younger, was told he wouldn't be able to walk due to muscles not being formed properly.

Suffolk New College student and World Championship competitor Abi Pike will also be going for gold, after recently breaking her elbow.

Abi Pike from Ipswich will represent her country at this years BMX World Championships in Nantes

Abi Pike will be going for gold at the championships - Credit: BMX Widow Photography

The team will wear the BMX East jersey, representing East Anglia, and all riders will be hoping to come back as champions.

The British Championships take place in Bournemouth this weekend, August 27 and 28.

Cycling
Ipswich News

