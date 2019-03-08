Ferraris and Lamborghinis take to Ipswich Audi for charity event
PUBLISHED: 21:31 02 June 2019 | UPDATED: 21:31 02 June 2019
Rachel Edge
It was more V8 than Live8, but that didn't stop a group of motor enthusiasts and their Porsches, Lamborghinis and Ferraris from raising a four-figure sum for East Anglia's Children's Hospices.
Around 150 of the world's hottest, fastest and most desired cars took to the forecourt of Ipswich Audi's showroom in Futura Park on Sunday to raise money for the charity.
Each car was asked to donate £5 to the hospice on entry for Sunday's event, organised by the 400 Alliance, which included the likes of a Ferrari Berlinetta, Lamborghini Perfomante and a McLaren 570S.
It is now three years of success for the group, having matched their £1000 fundraising target raised last year for St Elizabeth Hospice.
Organiser Vincent Cheung described the day as "awesome", saying some people came as far as Leeds to get involved.
Fellow organiser Adrian Jury said he would love to run the event again: "The event is well received and brings people together.
"It also raises money for a local charity, so if we can bring the weather again then why not!"