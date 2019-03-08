Ferraris and Lamborghinis take to Ipswich Audi for charity event

A group of Porches at the 400 Alliance meetup for East Anglia's Children's Hospice Picture: RACHEL EDGE Rachel Edge

It was more V8 than Live8, but that didn't stop a group of motor enthusiasts and their Porsches, Lamborghinis and Ferraris from raising a four-figure sum for East Anglia's Children's Hospices.

Supercars from around the world joined the event at Ipswich Audi in Futura Park Picture: RACHEL EDGE Supercars from around the world joined the event at Ipswich Audi in Futura Park Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Around 150 of the world's hottest, fastest and most desired cars took to the forecourt of Ipswich Audi's showroom in Futura Park on Sunday to raise money for the charity.

Each car was asked to donate £5 to the hospice on entry for Sunday's event, organised by the 400 Alliance, which included the likes of a Ferrari Berlinetta, Lamborghini Perfomante and a McLaren 570S.

It is now three years of success for the group, having matched their £1000 fundraising target raised last year for St Elizabeth Hospice.

Spectators admiring supercars at the 400 Alliance event in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE Spectators admiring supercars at the 400 Alliance event in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Organiser Vincent Cheung described the day as "awesome", saying some people came as far as Leeds to get involved.

Fellow organiser Adrian Jury said he would love to run the event again: "The event is well received and brings people together.

"It also raises money for a local charity, so if we can bring the weather again then why not!"