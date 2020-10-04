Offices set to be converted to town centre flats

Upper storeys of the building on the corner of Hamilton and Orwell Roads are set to be converted to flats Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL Archant

Owners of 14 offices in a Felixstowe town centre building plan to replace them with flats.

The project has been drawn up by applicants Clearfast Ltd, who have asked East Suffolk Council for their views on the proposals before they make a formal planning application.

The building on the corner of Hamilton Road and Orwell Road was for many years a solicitors’ office with a network of small offices occupied by a variety of companies above.

More recently, after a period of being empty, the ground floor has become home to a cafe and china shop, which would not be affected by any change of use to the upper storeys.

Clearfast says the plan is to remove the offices and convert the upper floors to five flats. There will be reduced traffic as it will cut vehicle movements to and from the property.

Adjacent upper storeys above other shops are already converted to flats.