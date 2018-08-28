Partly Cloudy

Fly tipping, a missing dog, and a vegan sausage roll among our most read stories

PUBLISHED: 05:00 05 January 2019

Catch up with five of our most read stories. Picture: EMMA BRENNAN

Catch up with five of our most read stories. Picture: EMMA BRENNAN

Archant

Take a look at five of our most read stories this week, including a piece on Ipswich’s best restaurants according to TripAdvisor.

The ten worst-hit Ipswich streets for fly-tipping

This week it was revealed which roads in Ipswich are the worst for people illegally dumping rubbish. At the top of the list was Surrey Road which had 15 fly-tipping incidents recorded while Bond Street and Tyler Street are ranked second with 11 each. See if your road is on the list by reading the full story here.

Owners search for dog that went missing two years ago

Mel Perry, who is the owner of China the dog, who went missing two years ago has spent thousands trying to get her beloved pet back. The Podento pooch is currently running wild in the Martlesham area. The eight-year-old was spooked during a walk with Ms Perry back in 2017. Ms Perry has tried everything to try and track down her four-legged friend including installing wildlife cameras, using drones and even trying to shoot the dog with a tranquiliser dart.

Greggs is now doing vegan sausage rolls - but do they live up to the hype?

This week Greggs released their vegan sausage roll in a small number of branches in Suffolk and Essex. In Ipswich they were only available from the train station outlet and were proven to be a success with them selling just short of 80. We asked people at the station what they thought of the new savoury snack - read their reactions on the link above.

Ipswich’s top nine restaurants voted by the public

We took a look at the best restaurants in Ipswich according to TripAdvisor and found the Asian eateries were the favourites. Sitting in the top spot is Korean/Japanese restaurant Takayama which is located on Fore Street. The popular eatery has only been in the town sine June 2017, but has already received 168 reviews in the excellent category on Trip Advisor - it also has a 5/5 rating. Read the full story to see if your favourite restaurant is on the list.

Love notes from 1940s on list of bizarre items left at Ipswich hotel

The Travelodge located on Duke Street in Ipswich revealed the interesting items they have had left in their hotel rooms. Among the list was a 7ft grandfather clock, a barrister’s wig and a framed photograph of the royal wedding. Take a look at the weird but wonderful belongings which have been left behind on the link above.

Fly tipping, a missing dog, and a vegan sausage roll among our most read stories

