Woman charged with arson after Ipswich house fire

The incident happened in Bramford Lane, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A 53-year-old woman has been charged with arson following a house fire in Ipswich.

Karon Rayner, of Bramford Lane, is appearing at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court today charged with arson with intent following the incident on Thursday.

Three fire crews were called to the house in Bramford Lane around 8.30pm and used hose jets and other specialist equipment to tackle the blaze.

Firefighters battled the blaze for around two and a half hours and the road was closed for a short time before the flames were extinguished shortly after 10pm.

No-one was injured in the fire.