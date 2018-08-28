Persistent offender jailed for six months

Michael Smith Archant

A 54-year-old man has been sentenced to a six-month prison term for breaching a string of criminal behaviour orders.

Michael Joseph Smith, of no fixed address, was arrested on Thursday, December 6, on suspicion of theft and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He was subsequently charged with theft as well as breach on five occasions of community behaviour orders in the areas of St Stevens Church Lane and breach of one community protection notice in the Old Cattle Market bus station during October and November this year.

He was also charged with three counts of theft from shops, including the theft of five handbags totalling over £400 in value from Joules and breach of a three-year criminal behaviour order between October 23 and November 25.

He also breached a suspended sentence order and consequently, at Ipswich Crown Court yesterday (Friday, December 7), Smith was given a six-month prison sentence that was activated as a result of these offences.

PC Benjamin Towns from Ipswich Central Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “Smith’s actions and his unreasonable behaviour has been prolific in Ipswich and have caused significant problems for local businesses, their staff and members of the public. We hope this result reassures the local community that we are taking action against individuals who persistently engage in crime.”