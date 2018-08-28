Sunshine and Showers

Persistent offender jailed for six months

PUBLISHED: 13:35 08 December 2018

Michael Smith

Michael Smith

Archant

A 54-year-old man has been sentenced to a six-month prison term for breaching a string of criminal behaviour orders.

Michael Joseph Smith, of no fixed address, was arrested on Thursday, December 6, on suspicion of theft and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He was subsequently charged with theft as well as breach on five occasions of community behaviour orders in the areas of St Stevens Church Lane and breach of one community protection notice in the Old Cattle Market bus station during October and November this year.

He was also charged with three counts of theft from shops, including the theft of five handbags totalling over £400 in value from Joules and breach of a three-year criminal behaviour order between October 23 and November 25.

He also breached a suspended sentence order and consequently, at Ipswich Crown Court yesterday (Friday, December 7), Smith was given a six-month prison sentence that was activated as a result of these offences.

PC Benjamin Towns from Ipswich Central Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “Smith’s actions and his unreasonable behaviour has been prolific in Ipswich and have caused significant problems for local businesses, their staff and members of the public. We hope this result reassures the local community that we are taking action against individuals who persistently engage in crime.”

Great British Gin Festival is coming to town

60 minutes ago Suzanne Day
The Great British Gin Festival is coming to Ipswich Town Hall next year Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Gin lovers rejoice, there is something very special for you to look forward to in Ipswich next year.

Business leaders reveal the life lessons they picked up in their first jobs

12:53 Jessica Hill
John Dugmore as a younger chap

Now they’re high-flying business leaders, but there was a time when these guys were scrawny, nervous teens, eager to impress in their first jobs. We asked local business leaders what valuable skills they picked up from their first experiences of the world of work

Police identify three men on CCTV in Corrie McKeague mystery

1 minute ago Russell Cook
Corrie McKeague search starts at the Milton Landfill site in Cambridgeshire. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The mother of missing Suffolk airman Corrie McKeague said CCTV showed a person she believed was her son wearing “incredibly bright” clothing, but police have said they have now identified the people on the images and none are of the 23-year-old.

Dry and windy this morning with showers this afternoon

07:45 Russell Cook
Windy and dry this morning but showers predicted for later today. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Get your umbrellas and wet weather clothes out this afternoon and watch out for some gusty winds this morning.

Trader must repay £14,600 after selling illegal tobacco

05:30 Michael Steward
Hedi Ibrahim has bee told he must repay £14,600 after he was prosecuted for selling illegal tobacco Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

An Ipswich trader previously prosecuted for selling illegal tobacco has been told he must repay £14,600 in the next three months.

The launch of new igloo style domes at Issacs made our don’t miss list this week

05:00 Megan Aldous
Isaacs on Ipswich Waterfront has installed four 'igloos' for private party hire Picture: Pulkit Katyal

Have a read of five of our most popular stories this week including an Ipswich actress who is now in EastEnders.

Mid Suffolk voices plan for two dedicated PCSOs - here’s what they will be tackling

07:30 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Mid Suffolk is proposing to fund two PCSOs for the district PIcture: GREGG BROWN

Proposals to fund two dedicated PCSOs are set to be given the green light on Monday by Mid Suffolk District Council.

Man arrested following death of pedestrian

41 minutes ago Russell Cook
Harwich Road, in Lawford, where a pedestrain was kiilled following a collision with a car. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A pedestrian has died following a collision with a car in Harwich Road, Lawford, early this morning.

Teenage hacker who sent bomb threats to schools in Norfolk and Suffolk jailed

Yesterday, 20:57 Dan Grimmer dan.grimmer@archant.co.uk
George Duke-Cohan. Pic: National Crime Agency/PA Wire

A teenager has been jailed after making bogus bomb threats to hundreds of UK schools, including in Norfolk and Suffolk, and sparking an airport security scare.

Most read

Updated Man injured in Ipswich town centre

The incident happened in Grey Friars Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Shopper fined £100 for leaving her vehicle for 15 minutes while she tried to pay for parking

Alison Harrald was in the car park for 15 minutes trying to pay before moving onto a different car park, but NCP Ltd still sent her a £100 fine for using their car park Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Trader must repay £14,600 after selling illegal tobacco

Hedi Ibrahim has bee told he must repay £14,600 after he was prosecuted for selling illegal tobacco Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Ipswich actor moves in to Albert Square

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 06/11/2018 - Programme Name: EastEnders - Portraits 2018 - TX: n/a - Episode: EastEnders - Evie Steele (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Evie Steele (SOPHIA CAPASSO) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Kieron McCarron

‘It’s going to be scary out there’ – Mayor’s fears as triple child killer set to be released from Suffolk prison

David McGreavy who killed three children before hanging their mutilated bodies on a fence outside their home Picture: PA WIRE

Man arrested following death of pedestrian

Harwich Road, in Lawford, where a pedestrain was kiilled following a collision with a car. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
