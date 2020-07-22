‘Future proof’ 5G mast given green light near residential area

A 20-metre tall telecommunications mast has been given the green light in Sproughton, bringing 5G connectivity to the area.

The tower, which will be built by Mobile Broadband Network Ltd (MBNL), will improve 4G coverage for EE and 3 in the Sproughton area - but will also be 5G-ready.

The application, written on behalf of MBLN, a daughter company of EE and 3 - said that the mast has been “sited and designed in order to provide 5G coverage and to support the existing mobile network”.

The company says it is currently “paramount” that digital connectivity is supported across Suffolk and throughout the UK.

MBLN also states a “massive shift” in user demands, from towns and cities to more residential and suburban areas, as a reason for the new mast.

The tower will be located next to an existing mast, near to the junction between the A1214 and London Road in Sproughton.

It is said that the location enables the “whole surrounding area to benefit from 5G network coverage”.

MBLN also says the mast is future proof and will also provide better coverage for EE which supplies 4G services to the emergency services in Suffolk.

Plans for the mast were submitted to Babergh District Council, which determined that no planning permission was needed.