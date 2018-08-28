Sunshine and Showers

Extra car parking to be provided at busy Suffolk town and tourist hotspot

PUBLISHED: 12:49 20 November 2018

The Thoroughfare, Woodbridge 's main shopping area - the town desperately needs extra car parking Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Work is set to start next week on an £850,000 project to increase the amount of car parking in Woodbridge.

Suffolk Coastal council said the scheme had been agreed following repeated calls for much-needed extra parking spaces from businesses and the town council.

The creation of 63 new spaces at The Avenue and Station Road car parks is due to take six months and is expected to be completed during next summer.

Carol Poulter, Suffolk Coastal’s cabinet member for the green environment, said: “Woodbridge is becoming increasingly popular with visitors and the town centre is thriving, so we had repeated calls to provide extra parking for shoppers and visitors alike.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the work, but we need to provide improved parking facilities if the town is to continue to prosper. We have arranged for the work to be carried out at a time to avoid the main tourist season, but realise that Woodbridge is popular all year round, so there will be some people who are put out by the work.”

Work will be done in four phases, starting at The Avenue car park. Public access between The Avenue car park and Station Road car park will be closed during the work, so there will be no access to the river or Kingston Park via this route until the project is complete.

Phasing of the work and the siting of the main compound area, in the Station Road car park, has been carefully planned to ensure the maximum amount of parking remains available during the work.

While there will be some loss of vegetation, larger trees are being retained and a substantial new planting scheme has been planned to replace anything taken out.

Other features, such as an electric charger for two cars, better lighting, new cycle racks, along with the installation of bat and bird boxes are also planned.

Following consultation with residents, speed humps are being added to slow traffic down in the car parks.

The recycling bins have now been moved and placed on parking bays directly in front of the fenced area. They are accessible throughout the work period.

Suffolk Coastal has planned to do the work over the winter period as it is outside the busy summer season and less disruptive to local businesses.

Teenager admits role in Ipswich McDonald’s violence

12 minutes ago Jane Hunt
Police at the scene at Ravenswood avenue McDonalds Picture: ARCHANT

A 17-year-old youth accused of being involved in a fight in the car park of an Ipswich McDonald’s restaurant during which a 16-year-old boy was stabbed has admitted an offence of violent disorder.

Two car crash at road junction in east Ipswich

12:01 Russell Cook
The junction of Newton Road and Rosehill Road where the crash took place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A motorist had to be cut free from their car this morning following a crash at the junction of Newton Road and Rosehill Road, in Ipswich.

Video WATCH – Suffolk prisoner posts video to YouTube on BANNED mobile phone

11:18 Amy Gibbons
The video shows Karl Gardner rapping about prison life Picture: YOUTUBE

An inmate at Highpoint Prison in Suffolk has made a mockery of the justice system after posting a YouTube video from a mobile phone in his cell.

Poll When is it acceptable to put your Christmas decorations up?

10:43 Suzanne Day
Christmas enthusiasts are putting up their trees now Picture: CHLOE BLAKE

It might only be November but Christmas enthusiasts across Suffolk are already decking out their homes with festive decorations.

Fail to stop collision appeal by police

10:04 Russell Cook
A car and a lorry were involved in a crash on the A12 near Copdock. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Witnesses are being sought after a crash on the Copdock roundabout where the A12 and A14 meet.

‘We still miss Ipswich’ - GI brides get together at reunion in Texas

09:41 Judy Rimmer
Members of the Ipswich Ladies group at Carmen and Ken Casey's home in La Vernia, Texas. Picture: IPSWICH LADIES

They might have spent decades living in the USA, but their hearts are still in Ipswich. A group of 20 “GI brides” met up in San Antonio, Texas, for their annual reunion.

Wet weather causes major congestion in Ipswich town centre

09:05 Megan Aldous
Traffic is queuing on the A12 (stock image) Picture: GREGG BROWN

Traffic delays on A12 and A14 causing delays for commuters, with knock-on problems across the town.

Get out the warm weather clothes as it’s going to get colder today

08:45 Russell Cook
Temperatures set to drop today with possible outbreaks of hail. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Today is going to get colder with the chance of heavy rain showers mixed with hail and sleet.

Video New American diner opened for disabled people

08:35 Suzanne Day
Nick Leonard at the new american style diner at Genesis Orwell Mencap Diner Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It is a swanky diner which brings a touch of American culture to the streets of Ipswich.

Video Injured woman, 79, kept warm by ‘hero dog’ while waiting hours for ambulance

08:26 Amy Gibbons
Bowsa the heroic dog Picture: RACHEL EDGE

An elderly woman was comforted by a local dog while she spent two and a half hours shivering on a Suffolk road waiting for an ambulance to arrive.

