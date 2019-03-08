Mum's shock as son, 7, finds huge knife on way home from school

The huge knife which Donna's seven-year-old son found on his way home from school. Picture: DONNA WAKEFIELD

A mother has expressed her disbelief after her seven-year-old son discovered an eight-inch knife while they were walking to their home in Felixstowe.

Donna Wakefield pictured with her two sons, age seven and 14, who live in Felixstowe and found the knife. Picture: DONNA WAKEFIELD

Donna Wakefield thought her youngest son was joking when he shouted that he had "found a knife" on their journey home from school yesterday afternoon.

The youngster was walking ahead of his mother when he pulled the knife from the ground in Grange Farm Avenue, just a few metres from the skate park and a five-minute walk from their home in Runnacles Way.

Donna, 35, said: "I thought he was messing around at first but then he turned around and showed me this huge knife, which looked like a steak knife.

"He knew what it was but he was a little dumbfounded as he didn't expect it."

The road where the seven-year-old found the huge steak knife in Felixstowe. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The seven-year-old gave the knife - which has a five-inch blade - to his mum Donna, who says she was "in complete shock" at what her son had found.

"You don't expect to see something like that, it's scary," continued the mother-of-two.

"Who knows what could've happened in that split second that he picked it up, he could have cut himself or he could've fallen on the knife. As a mother, you start to think of all the bad things that could have happened."

At first Donna didn't know what to do, but knew that she couldn't leave it there so decided to take it home and off the streets.

She then called the police on 101, who advised her to dispose of the knife correctly - suggesting that the town's recycling centre would be able to help her get rid of it safely.

"God knows what would've happened to it in the wrong hands," she added.

Knife crime has been on the rise in Suffolk over the last year - and back in October 2018 a stabbing which took place in Runnacles Way, where Donna and her family live, shocked the whole of Felixstowe and the rest of the county.

Donna's 14-year-old son was walking home at the time of the incident which took place just before 5pm on a Monday afternoon.

"You don't expect things like this to happen on your doorstep," said Donna.

"My eldest son was walking home at the time of the attack and he heard a man's scream. This has had an impact on him and it was a really scary time for us all because of how close it was to home."

Suffolk Constabulary offers the following advice if you come across a knife.

A police spokesman said: "If you do not believe the knife has been used in a crime, you should dispose of it at one of the knife bins across the county.

"Three knife bins are located in Ipswich (outside the Fire Station, Queen's Way and Bramford Road) and at police stations in Lowestoft, Bury St Edmunds, Mildenhall, Sudbury and Haverhill. A new knife amnesty bin was installed near the junction of Stricklands Road and Ipswich Street in Stowmarket in March. The Safer Neighbourhood Team in Saxmundham and Leiston will also be making use of a mobile amnesty bin.

"If you have concerns about where the knife has been found, for example, in a park, you can call 101 and the details will be recorded and passed to the local Safer Neighbourhood Team and advice will be given regarding how to dispose the knife safely.

"If you believe the knife has been used in a crime, you can call 101 and the details and your concerns will be taken. Advice will also be given regarding what to do with the knife."