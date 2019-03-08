Ipswich woman, 79, was robbed on her way to bingo, court hears

A 79-year-old woman was left “shaking from head to foot” after she was robbed of her handbag as she left her car to play bingo at a social club in Ipswich, a court has heard.

The woman, who had put the strap of the bag over her head, was allegedly swung round by her attacker and ended up on the ground during the attack, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Before the court is Rhys Burroughs, 32, of no fixed address, who has denied robbing the woman on November 5 2017.

Nicola May, prosecuting, said the alleged victim, who is now 81, regularly played bingo at Westgate Social Club in Victoria Street, Ipswich and had driven there on November 5 2017.

After parking her car she was fiddling with her handbag and placing the strap over her head when she became aware of a man “loitering” nearby..

As she shut her door she felt an arm come from behind her around her neck which had the affect of pushing her against her car, said amiss May.

Her attacker tried to pull her bag, which was across her body, off her and as the woman struggled she was swung round and fell to the ground near her car.

When she looked up she allegedly saw her attacker “running hell for leather” towards London Road.

“She was in shock and cried out but there wasn't anyone in the area,” said Miss May.

Fortunately the woman was able to get to her feet and she went into the social club and the police were alerted.

“She described shaking from head to foot,” said Miss May.

She said that as her attacker had approached her from behind and the incident was over relatively quickly the alleged victim wasn't able to give a detailed description of her attacker.

Miss May said that following the robbery the woman's contactless bank card was used to make a number of purchases and a man who Burroughs had been staying with in Kelly Road had admitted being responsible for those transactions.

She said that when Burroughs was arrested on suspicion of the robbery, which happened at around 7.40 pm, he made no comment during police interviews.

Miss May said Burroughs was likely to claim that he wasn't the person seen in CCTV footage relating to the robbery and that the offence was committed by someone else.

The trial continues