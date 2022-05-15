9 roadworks to avoid in Suffolk this week

Here are nine road closures coming up next week in Suffolk - Credit: Archant

Disruption is on the cards for drivers again this week, as more roadworks are undertaken in Suffolk.

Here are nine works Suffolk motorists need to know about this week, beginning May 16.

A12, Capel St Mary and East Bergholt

A substantial set of works started on the A12 last week, closing the route in both directions from 9pm to 5am every night until July 21 between Capel St Mary and East Bergholt.

According to National Highways, these works are "essential" and will include barrier replacement, drainage renewal, resurfacing, road studs, road lining placement and other safety improvements.

A12, Kelsale Cum Carlton and Yoxford

The A12 will also be closed between Kelsale Cum Carlton and Yoxford from May 18 to May 21, between 8pm and 5am. This is for surface dressing.

It is suggested traffic divert along the A12, B1122, B1069, A1094, A12 and vice versa

Franklin Road and Franklin Close, Aldeburgh

Franklin Road and Franklin Close in Aldeburgh will remain closed between 8am and 4pm until June 24. Work is only on weekdays, and residents will have access at all times. This is for footway reconstruction.

Traffic should divert along Fairfield Road, the A1094, Springfield Road, and vice versa.

B1118 Low Street, between Hoxne and Oakley

Low Street between Hoxne and Oakley will be closed from the junction of Low Road eastbound to the junction of Low Street, Hoxne. It will also be closed from the junction of Low Street, Brome to the junction of Green Street. This will be from May 16 to May 24 between 7pm and 5am.

This is for carriageway repairs, including patching, machine surfacing, lining, and road stud replacement. Traffic should divert along the B1118, B1117, A140 and vice versa.

B1079 Grundisburgh Road, Burgh and Clopton

Grundisburgh Road will be closed between Burgh and Clopton from May 16 to May 25 between 7pm and 5am.

This is for carriageway patching for surface dressing and surface dressing. Traffic should divert along the B1079, B1078, A12, B1079 and vice versa.

Dial Lane, High Road and Apsey Green, Earl Soham, Brandeston, Kettleburgh and Framlingham

Dial Lane in Earl Soham, High Road in Earl Soham, Brandeston, Kettleburgh and Framlingham, and Apsey Green in Framlingham will be closed from May 16 to May 20, between 9.30am and 3pm.

This is for carriageway patching before surface dressing. The work will be conducted in two phases, with traffic expected to divert along Church Lane, the A1120, and vice versa during phase one and Dial Lane, the A1120, the B1119, New Street, and vice versa.

Duke Street and Pond Hall Road, Hadleigh and Hintlesham

Duke Street and Pond Hall Road will be closed in Hadleigh and Hintlesham from 16 to 20 May, between 9am and 3.30pm.

This is for drainage investigation work, pipe replacement, and replacing a collapsed headwall.

Traffic should divert along Duke Street, the A1071, the B1070, Station Road, Pond Hall Road, and vice versa.

Kingsway, and College Heath Road, Mildenhall

Kingsway and College Heath Road in Mildenhall with be closed from May 16 to May 20, between 7pm and 5am. No work will be undertaken on the weekend. This is for resurfacing.

Traffic should divert along the A1101, A10, A1122, A134, A1065, A1101 and vice versa.

A140 Norwich Road, Turnpike and Painshill, Stonham Parva

The A140 Norwich Road, Turnpike and Pains Hill in Sonham Parva will remain closed until May 28.

This is for carriageway resurfacing, surface dressing prep, surface dressing and associated works. The works are also to include lining and road studs.

Traffic should divert along the A140, A14, A134, A143, A140 and vice versa.