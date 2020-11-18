E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

90 children self-isolating after Covid case at Felixstowe infant school

PUBLISHED: 12:47 18 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:47 18 November 2020

Fairfield Infant School in Felixstowe has had a confirmed case of Covid-19. Picture: ARCHANT

Fairfield Infant School in Felixstowe has had a confirmed case of Covid-19. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A positive case of Covid-19 has been confirmed at Fairfield Infant School in Felixstowe, with 90 children sent home to self-isolate.

The school in High Road West, which teaches girls and boys aged four to seven, was informed of the coronavirus case on Sunday evening and has since sent a whole year group home for 14 days.

Mark Girling, the school’s headteacher, said it is an isolated case of the disease and they are following all guidance from Public Health England.

“It appears to be an isolated case and we are being very precautionary,” said Mr Girling, who is the executive head of both the infant school and Colneis Junior School.

“We were notified on Sunday evening and have been taking guidance from Public Health England, with the year group of 90 students told to stay home for 14 days.”

The school had 311 students on its roll at its latest Ofsted inspection in 2017, where it was rated ‘Good’.

Mr Girling has thanked the parents and staff for their understanding at this difficult time.

He said: “Our community of parents and staff have been fantastic with their support and I want to take this opportunity to thank them.

“I understand that this is an unfortunate situation, but everyone has been amazing, especially with the home learning we have given out to parents.

“I’d like to thank everyone for their continued support.”

The affected year group will return to the school on November 30 following 14 days of isolation.

Earlier this week it was confirmed that several students at Chantry Academy in Ipswich are also isolating after a member of the school community tested positive.

MORE: Ipswich students isolating after school confirms coronavirus case

Chantry Academy, in Mallard Way, wrote to parents after the positive Covid-19 test was confirmed on Monday.

The school notified Public Health England and a “small number” of students are required to isolate for 14 days.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

B&Q in Ipswich closed due to coronavirus case

B&Q at Ransomes Euro Park in Ipswich, where a member of staff has tested positive for Covid-19 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Complacency over Covid rates in Ipswich must stop after a large rise in cases’

The Cornhill pictured on Sunday, November 15, during the second weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mum on how she became friends with son’s killer - and power of restorative justice

Joan Scourfields son James Hodgkinson was killed in Nottingham after being hit on a night out in 2011 Picture: SU ANDERSON

Ipswich students isolating after school confirms coronavirus case

Chantry Academy has confirmed a coronavirus case Picture: GREGG BROWN

Can you spot yourself in our Claydon High School photos from the 1980s-2000s in Days Gone By?

Were you at Claydon School in December 1988 when this mini bus was handed over? Picture: ARCHANT

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

B&Q in Ipswich closed due to coronavirus case

B&Q at Ransomes Euro Park in Ipswich, where a member of staff has tested positive for Covid-19 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Complacency over Covid rates in Ipswich must stop after a large rise in cases’

The Cornhill pictured on Sunday, November 15, during the second weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mum on how she became friends with son’s killer - and power of restorative justice

Joan Scourfields son James Hodgkinson was killed in Nottingham after being hit on a night out in 2011 Picture: SU ANDERSON

Ipswich students isolating after school confirms coronavirus case

Chantry Academy has confirmed a coronavirus case Picture: GREGG BROWN

Can you spot yourself in our Claydon High School photos from the 1980s-2000s in Days Gone By?

Were you at Claydon School in December 1988 when this mini bus was handed over? Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Nearly 600 coronavirus cases recorded in region by mistake

Suffolk covid cases: A PHE error meant positive cases reported between September and November have been revised down Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Two drivers seriously injured in crash with one airlifted to hospital

Police remain at the scene of a crash on the A1152 in Bromeswell, where two drivers sustained serious injuries. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Drunk man allegedly stabbed wife around 2am on New Year’s Day, court told

Michael Dawson, of Felixstowe, is on trial at Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

90 children self-isolating after Covid case at Felixstowe infant school

Fairfield Infant School in Felixstowe has had a confirmed case of Covid-19. Picture: ARCHANT

Missing 14-year-old girl returns to Ipswich home

Missing Lily Stephenson has returned home to Ipswich safe and well. Picture: ARCHANT