90 children self-isolating after Covid case at Felixstowe infant school

Fairfield Infant School in Felixstowe has had a confirmed case of Covid-19. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A positive case of Covid-19 has been confirmed at Fairfield Infant School in Felixstowe, with 90 children sent home to self-isolate.

The school in High Road West, which teaches girls and boys aged four to seven, was informed of the coronavirus case on Sunday evening and has since sent a whole year group home for 14 days.

Mark Girling, the school’s headteacher, said it is an isolated case of the disease and they are following all guidance from Public Health England.

“It appears to be an isolated case and we are being very precautionary,” said Mr Girling, who is the executive head of both the infant school and Colneis Junior School.

“We were notified on Sunday evening and have been taking guidance from Public Health England, with the year group of 90 students told to stay home for 14 days.”

The school had 311 students on its roll at its latest Ofsted inspection in 2017, where it was rated ‘Good’.

Mr Girling has thanked the parents and staff for their understanding at this difficult time.

He said: “Our community of parents and staff have been fantastic with their support and I want to take this opportunity to thank them.

“I understand that this is an unfortunate situation, but everyone has been amazing, especially with the home learning we have given out to parents.

“I’d like to thank everyone for their continued support.”

The affected year group will return to the school on November 30 following 14 days of isolation.

Earlier this week it was confirmed that several students at Chantry Academy in Ipswich are also isolating after a member of the school community tested positive.

Chantry Academy, in Mallard Way, wrote to parents after the positive Covid-19 test was confirmed on Monday.

The school notified Public Health England and a “small number” of students are required to isolate for 14 days.