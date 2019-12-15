E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

90-year-old daredevil braves 120mph speeds despite heart problems

PUBLISHED: 11:57 15 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:57 15 December 2019

90-year-old Arthur Bishop from Felixstowe celebrates birthday by doing skydive. Picture: twinwoodsadventure.com

90-year-old Arthur Bishop from Felixstowe celebrates birthday by doing skydive. Picture: twinwoodsadventure.com

twinwoodsadventure.com

A 90-year-old from Felixstowe has gone to new heights to raise money for charity, despite recently being hospitalised with pneumonia and having a pacemaker fitted.

90-year-old Arthur Bishop from Felixstowe celebrates birthday by doing skydive. Picture: twinwoodsadventure.com90-year-old Arthur Bishop from Felixstowe celebrates birthday by doing skydive. Picture: twinwoodsadventure.com

Arthur Bishop has always been admired by his family for his "adventurous streak", so to celebrate his birthday the great-grandfather leaped into action and did an indoor skydive raising money for the nurses who cared for his late wife.

The retired carpenter and building manager from Felixstowe originally wanted to try wing-walking but was refused permission by his local aerodrome because he's slightly too heavy.

Instead, he travelled 100 miles to the base of Britain's biggest indoor skydiving facility, Twinwoods Adventure, where he skydived to raise money for Macmillan and the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Mr Bishop, who lost his wife eight years ago, said: "I've had an eventful life, a lot longer than I thought I was going to achieve, so I wanted to put a little bit back into society.

90-year-old Arthur Bishop from Felixstowe celebrates birthday by doing skydive. Picture: twinwoodsadventure.com90-year-old Arthur Bishop from Felixstowe celebrates birthday by doing skydive. Picture: twinwoodsadventure.com

"When my partner died eight years ago, she had a lot of help from the Macmillan nurses and I've seen on TV what great work the air ambulances do."

Arthur braved 120mph wind speeds during his two-minute flight - despite having a pacemaker fitted in July and being hospitalised with pneumonia in September.

But his medical woes didn't stop him showing the younger generation, including his 10 great-grandchildren and nine grandchildren, a trick or two.

Arthur, who describes himself as "reasonably fit", stays trim by walking one mile along a beach near his home, which he's done at 7.30 every morning with a friend for the past 20 years.

He has also scaled Sydney's Harbour Bridge, climbed Ayres Rock, scuba dived off the Great Barrier Reef, and also went hang-gliding in his 'younger' days - aged 75.

Speaking of the skydive, Arthur said: ""I can't say I was nervous, but it was totally different.

"My actual birthday was a few months ago but this was my belated birthday present to myself. It kept being put off because of my pacemaker and pneumonia but afterwards, I felt chuffed that I'd done it.

"I told my doctor I planned to go indoor skydiving.

"I just thought: 'Well, that's it, I'll do it because now I have a pacemaker - that's better than having an irregular heartbeat."

His visit to Twinwoods Adventure marked a nostalgic return for Arthur, who worked on the site in 1952.

The wind tunnel, named the Vertical Spinning Tunnel, was built that year as part of the RAE Bedford site and was used to simulate stall and flat spins with model aircraft.

Arthur's job then was closing manholes and helping move a water tower.

You can support Arthur and congratulate him on his indoor skydive here.

Most Read

Man dies following crash at busy Ipswich junction

A BMW has smashed through a central barrier on a busy Ipswich junction between London Road and West End Road. Picture: ARCHANT

Conservatives take Ipswich from Labour in 2019 General Election

Tom Hunt accepts his election as new MP for Ipswich. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

First look inside the cocktail bar opening at former Ipswich nightclub

Francesko Xhaferaj at the bar at The Bloom Lounge in Tacket Street Ipswich Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

BMW smashes through central reservation on busy Ipswich road

A BMW has smashed through a central barrier on a busy Ipswich junction between London Road and West End Road. Picture: ARCHANT

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Most Read

Man dies following crash at busy Ipswich junction

A BMW has smashed through a central barrier on a busy Ipswich junction between London Road and West End Road. Picture: ARCHANT

Conservatives take Ipswich from Labour in 2019 General Election

Tom Hunt accepts his election as new MP for Ipswich. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

First look inside the cocktail bar opening at former Ipswich nightclub

Francesko Xhaferaj at the bar at The Bloom Lounge in Tacket Street Ipswich Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

BMW smashes through central reservation on busy Ipswich road

A BMW has smashed through a central barrier on a busy Ipswich junction between London Road and West End Road. Picture: ARCHANT

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

90-year-old daredevil braves 120mph speeds despite heart problems

90-year-old Arthur Bishop from Felixstowe celebrates birthday by doing skydive. Picture: twinwoodsadventure.com

Needham boss Wilkins vows to bring in a new striker next week

Bromsgrove Sporting keeper Daniel Platt pulls off a good save to thwart Craig Parker, early on during Needham's home defeat. Picture: BEN POOLEY

Passengers face further train cancellations on line between Ipswich and Peterborough

Ipswich Railway Station Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Rise in one-year cancer survival rates in Suffolk, figures reveal

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GREGG BROWN

Person rescued after fire in Ipswich house

Firefighters were called to the address in Ipswich. Picture: PHIL MORLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists