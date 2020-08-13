E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
A-level results day 2020: Live updates from schools in Ipswich and Felixstowe

PUBLISHED: 09:27 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:43 13 August 2020

Students and staff celebrating their A-level results at Ipswich High School last year. Picture: ANTHONY CULLEN

Hundreds of pupils in Suffolk will be receiving their A-level results today under the new ‘triple lock’ system - so how have Ipswich and Felixstowe schools done?

Students at Northgate High School collecting their A-Level results last year.Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNStudents at Northgate High School collecting their A-Level results last year.Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

This results day will be like no other before as marks have been decided on mock exam results and predicted grades, as well as standardisation measures - leading to fears that many students will miss out.

While grades will not be lower than any mock exam results, parents and pupils have voiced concern that mocks taken earlier in the year were done before courses had finished, meaning their learning was not complete.

For anyone who performs best on the big day, it might feel they have missed out on their opportunity to prove themselves and pupils sitting on grade boundaries are thought to be the worst effected.

Suffolk county Council’s education team has admitted it is anticipating a high number of pupils wanting to resit exams.

Ipswich High School took to social media this morning to congratulate their students, saying they are the “most exceptional” in the school’s history with 48% A* to A grades.

We will be bringing you news throughout the day from schools in the Ipswich and Felixstowe area on a live feed as the results roll in.

Most Read

Why was the Orwell Bridge lit up in red?

The Orwell Bridge was illuminated in red to highlight the challenges faced by the events industry. Picture: GREEN SPARK PRODUCTION LTD

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after Ipswich crash

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a collision in Landseer Road Picture: DAVID DITCHAM

Snake found hiding in family dining room

A grass snake was found inside a property in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Angry residents ‘kept up all night’ as nightmare A14 roadworks start

HGVs heading to The Port of Felixstowe will be diverted through villages as part of the closures. Stock photo. Picture: SIMON PARKER

East Anglian port storing chemical linked with Beirut explosion

The Port of Ipswich opened a fertiliser bagging and packing plant in October 2018 Picture: COMMISSION AIR

