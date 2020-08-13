Live

A-level results day 2020: Live updates from schools in Ipswich and Felixstowe

Students and staff celebrating their A-level results at Ipswich High School last year. Picture: ANTHONY CULLEN Archant

Hundreds of pupils in Suffolk will be receiving their A-level results today under the new ‘triple lock’ system - so how have Ipswich and Felixstowe schools done?

Students at Northgate High School collecting their A-Level results last year.Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Students at Northgate High School collecting their A-Level results last year.Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

This results day will be like no other before as marks have been decided on mock exam results and predicted grades, as well as standardisation measures - leading to fears that many students will miss out.

While grades will not be lower than any mock exam results, parents and pupils have voiced concern that mocks taken earlier in the year were done before courses had finished, meaning their learning was not complete.

For anyone who performs best on the big day, it might feel they have missed out on their opportunity to prove themselves and pupils sitting on grade boundaries are thought to be the worst effected.

Suffolk county Council’s education team has admitted it is anticipating a high number of pupils wanting to resit exams.

Well done to all of our students receiving A level results today- the most exceptional results in our history! 48% of grades awarded to Ipswich High students are A* and A - testament to their hard work and dedication of the students.



Congratulations!#alevels2020 #alevelresults pic.twitter.com/7J58Qd161H — Ipswich High School (@IpswichHigh) August 13, 2020

Ipswich High School took to social media this morning to congratulate their students, saying they are the “most exceptional” in the school’s history with 48% A* to A grades.

We will be bringing you news throughout the day from schools in the Ipswich and Felixstowe area on a live feed as the results roll in.

Results collection underway for our fabulous year 13 students @FXS_School pic.twitter.com/boIsOyczRa — Emma Wilson-Downes (@EwilsonDownes) August 13, 2020

