School reveals 33 students to appeal A-level downgrades

Ipswich High school have had a great year for A-level results, in their first year welcoming boys to the sixth form Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

Ipswich High School has said it will support 33 of its students appeal downgraded marks in the controversy over A-levels - despite achieving record-breaking overall results.

New headteacher of Ipswich High School, Mark Howe. The independent school scored some strong A-level results - but is preparing to help 33 students with appeals Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND New headteacher of Ipswich High School, Mark Howe. The independent school scored some strong A-level results - but is preparing to help 33 students with appeals Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Almost half of the independent, fee-paying Woolverstone school’s A-levels were A or A*s, with the percentage getting the very highest grade tripling from 2019, to 18%.

That meant a 43% rise of students getting top grades from 2019, with more than 70% getting A* to B grades and 94% achieving A* to C grades.

Nicola Griffiths, the school’s acting head during the spring and summer term, said she was “delighted with these record-breaking results” and called it a “landmark year for the school”.

However, the results might have been even better - with incoming headteacher Mark Howe saying: “We do know that 33 of our students’ grades have been changed by the exam boards from those submitted by our teachers, based on mock exams and coursework performance, and we will continue to fully support those students with the appropriate appeals process and their UCAS applications.

“With this in mind, we anticipate these extraordinary results may go up further as a result of these appeals.”

Star performers at Ipswich High School this year included Emily Fillbrook, who received the Elliston Scholarship offered to GCSE pupils at local state schools.

Ipswich High School students celebrated some of its best ever A-level results. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Ipswich High School students celebrated some of its best ever A-level results. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

She achieved four A* grades in biology, chemistry, French and maths and will be reading biochemistry at Bristol University.

Millie Harpur, who made scrubs for NHS staff during the coronavirus crisis, will now go to the University of East Anglia to study medicine after she achieved an A* in design technology and A grades in biology and maths.

The first cohort of boys to join Ipswich High School in 2018 also received their results this year.

Emily Fillbrook, from Ipswich High School, is pleased with her results achieving A*s Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Emily Fillbrook, from Ipswich High School, is pleased with her results achieving A*s Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The school’s first male head of school, Charles Creed, will be attending Lancaster University to study international relations, following an unconditional offer from the institution.

Alex Nikoloudakis, who also joined the school’s sixth form in 2018, is destined for the RAF at Cranwell in Lincolnshire to train as an RAF pilot.

In addition to their A-level results, every student who took an extended project qualification - something universities increasingly like to see in applications - gained either and A or A*.