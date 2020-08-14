E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Meet the twins off to study medicine at university after A-level success

PUBLISHED: 13:21 14 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:21 14 August 2020

Twin brothers Rohan and Rahul Sagu have won places to study medicine at Leicester and Birmingham universities after studying at Ipswich School. Picture: WARREN PAGE

Twin brothers Rohan and Rahul Sagu have won places to study medicine at Leicester and Birmingham universities after studying at Ipswich School. Picture: WARREN PAGE

Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Ipswich twins Rohan and Rahul Sagu have both won places to study medicine at university with their excellent A-level results.

Twin brothers Rohan and Rahul Sagu. Picture: WARREN PAGETwin brothers Rohan and Rahul Sagu. Picture: WARREN PAGE

The brothers received their results at Ipswich School on Thursday, August 13 and were thrilled to find out they had each landed a spot at university.

Rohan will be off to the University of Leicester next term, while Rahul is going to the University of Birmingham.

Between them, they achieved five A grades and one A*.

Both brothers said that working as a doctor would be their “dream job” and that the results have come as a relief.

Rahul said: “I’ve always wanted to be a doctor, in fact I have never really explored anything else.

“The NHS is an amazing institution and it would be an honour to be a part of it. In the future I would probably like to go into psychiatry.

“I’m afraid I’m very competitive, especially with my brother.

“But I think I’m going to miss Rohan as we’re going to different universities so it’s going to be very different.”

His brother, Rohan said: “It was a huge relief to know my results and I’m over the moon.

“I love science and learning about the human body and this course combines my passion to help people.”

The twin’s mum, Angela, relived the moments the boys found out their results.

She said: “It was very stressful this morning as we had two results to wait for.

“Rahul got his results first after trouble logging in and it was high fives all round.

“Rohan’s results were delayed even more as the website kept crashing.

“Our hearts were in our mouth but finally Rohan got his results too and it was group hug time.”

Headmaster Nicholas Weaver said: “The overall picture for Ipswich School A-level results is excellent and reflects the school’s consistently outstanding academic performance.

“This is one of our strongest cohorts of students, and I am so proud of everything they have achieved.

“These students have had to contend with the Covid-19 pandemic, the closure of schools and the abandonment of exams; they have shown how much they can rise to a challenge.

“They have engaged with our remote learning and embraced the additional teaching and pastoral support we provided once exams were cancelled.”

“As a consequence, our leavers are possibly the best-educated cohort to have left Ipswich School, having benefited from our ‘challenge and stretch’ programme in the summer term, designed to enhance their wider education and prepare them for university.”

