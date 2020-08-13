E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

WATCH: How can I find a university place through clearing?

PUBLISHED: 18:48 13 August 2020

University of Suffolk's clearing team on A-level results day 2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

University of Suffolk's clearing team on A-level results day 2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Archant

A busy team of workers from the University of Suffolk have come out in full force to help thousands of A-level students find places through clearing.

Jack Massie takes calls to the University of Suffolk's clearing team on A-level results day 2020. Picture: Lauren De BoiseJack Massie takes calls to the University of Suffolk's clearing team on A-level results day 2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

More than 700,000 students received their grades amid much controversy, after summer exams were cancelled due to Covid-19.

Those who got results were either above or below expectations will now have the opportunity to apply for any vacancies still on university courses in the clearing process.

And that is where the team at the University of Suffolk come in.

A number of workers were busy from 9am on Thursday taking calls and hearing about the personal circumstances of students who had recently received their grades.

Polly Bridgman, director of external relations at University of Suffolk, on A-level results day 2020. Picture: Lauren De BoisePolly Bridgman, director of external relations at University of Suffolk, on A-level results day 2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Jack Massie, parent and care champion at the university, said: “It’s been really exciting.

“We really look forward to this because we love hearing from students from different parts of the country who are interested in coming to study with us.

“It’s been really busy but we really enjoy being able to welcome their calls and also put them at ease because a lot of them are worried about results day and where this leads them when they go to university.

“The important thing to remember is to control what you can control.

Jack Massie takes calls to the University of Suffolk's clearing team on A-level results day 2020. Picture: Lauren De BoiseJack Massie takes calls to the University of Suffolk's clearing team on A-level results day 2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

“There has been so much noise around results day this year and it’s always going to feel a bit daunting if things haven’t gone the way you expected.”

The university has said that, despite 36% of all students being downgraded from their teacher’s predicted results, that they are receiving a similar number of calls to previous years.

Polly Bridgman, director of external relations, said: “Calls are coming through steadily.

“I think we are finding students are having more conversations in the background before they call us because of everything that’s going on. But the phones are ringing so it’s good.

Jack Massie takes calls to the University of Suffolk's clearing team on A-level results day 2020. Picture: Lauren De BoiseJack Massie takes calls to the University of Suffolk's clearing team on A-level results day 2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

“We’re hearing a mixture of things. We are hearing from those who have perhaps got lower results than expected.

“We’re also hearing from those who got higher than expected. I think we are seeing the two extremes this year.

“We’re here really to talk people through their own situation and we are encouraging people to get in touch and call us so we can talk about your own individual case.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Why was the Orwell Bridge lit up in red?

The Orwell Bridge was illuminated in red to highlight the challenges faced by the events industry. Picture: GREEN SPARK PRODUCTION LTD

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after Ipswich crash

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a collision in Landseer Road Picture: DAVID DITCHAM

‘Never seen a fire like it’ – 13 engines tackle huge blaze involving hazardous materials

Thirteen crews have been sent to the scene Picture: SIMON CUSWORTH

Snake found hiding in family dining room

A grass snake was found inside a property in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Angry residents ‘kept up all night’ as nightmare A14 roadworks start

HGVs heading to The Port of Felixstowe will be diverted through villages as part of the closures. Stock photo. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Most Read

Why was the Orwell Bridge lit up in red?

The Orwell Bridge was illuminated in red to highlight the challenges faced by the events industry. Picture: GREEN SPARK PRODUCTION LTD

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after Ipswich crash

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a collision in Landseer Road Picture: DAVID DITCHAM

‘Never seen a fire like it’ – 13 engines tackle huge blaze involving hazardous materials

Thirteen crews have been sent to the scene Picture: SIMON CUSWORTH

Snake found hiding in family dining room

A grass snake was found inside a property in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Angry residents ‘kept up all night’ as nightmare A14 roadworks start

HGVs heading to The Port of Felixstowe will be diverted through villages as part of the closures. Stock photo. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Boy, 15, taken to hospital after fight in Ipswich park

Police were called to Cherry Lane Park in Ipswich on Wednesday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

WATCH: How can I find a university place through clearing?

University of Suffolk's clearing team on A-level results day 2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Which was your local? Memories of Ipswich pubs in the 1970s in Days Gone By

A night at the Hare and Hounds in Ipswich in August 1974 Picture: ARCHANT

Frustrated schools prepare to appeal controversial A-level results

Imogen Senior, headteacher of St Benedict's Catholic School in Bury St Edmunds. She said it had been an

Town in advanced talks with goalkeeper Cornell

David Cornell makes a save for Northampton. Picture: PA