WATCH: How can I find a university place through clearing?

University of Suffolk's clearing team on A-level results day 2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise Archant

A busy team of workers from the University of Suffolk have come out in full force to help thousands of A-level students find places through clearing.

More than 700,000 students received their grades amid much controversy, after summer exams were cancelled due to Covid-19.

Those who got results were either above or below expectations will now have the opportunity to apply for any vacancies still on university courses in the clearing process.

And that is where the team at the University of Suffolk come in.

A number of workers were busy from 9am on Thursday taking calls and hearing about the personal circumstances of students who had recently received their grades.

Jack Massie, parent and care champion at the university, said: “It’s been really exciting.

“We really look forward to this because we love hearing from students from different parts of the country who are interested in coming to study with us.

“It’s been really busy but we really enjoy being able to welcome their calls and also put them at ease because a lot of them are worried about results day and where this leads them when they go to university.

“The important thing to remember is to control what you can control.

“There has been so much noise around results day this year and it’s always going to feel a bit daunting if things haven’t gone the way you expected.”

The university has said that, despite 36% of all students being downgraded from their teacher’s predicted results, that they are receiving a similar number of calls to previous years.

Polly Bridgman, director of external relations, said: “Calls are coming through steadily.

“I think we are finding students are having more conversations in the background before they call us because of everything that’s going on. But the phones are ringing so it’s good.

“We’re hearing a mixture of things. We are hearing from those who have perhaps got lower results than expected.

“We’re also hearing from those who got higher than expected. I think we are seeing the two extremes this year.

“We’re here really to talk people through their own situation and we are encouraging people to get in touch and call us so we can talk about your own individual case.”