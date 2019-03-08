E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Live

A-level Results Day 2019: Live updates from Ipswich and Felixstowe

PUBLISHED: 08:48 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:30 15 August 2019

A-Level Results Day: Thousands of Suffolk and Essex students will receive their grades today (photo from previous year) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A-Level Results Day: Thousands of Suffolk and Essex students will receive their grades today (photo from previous year) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

After two years of hard work, thousands of students across Suffolk and Essex will today receive their A-level results - but how did schools in Ipswich and Felixstowe perform?

Laura Polley, Jemma Doe and Holly Hiskey collecting their results at Kesgrave High School in 2014 Picture: LUCY TAYLORLaura Polley, Jemma Doe and Holly Hiskey collecting their results at Kesgrave High School in 2014 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

We will be reporting on all the school's and college's results as they come in, with reporter Oliver Sullivan at Kesgrave High School ready to bring live updates.

Stay with us as we bring in every school and college's results in the area.

The UCAS clearing process is likely to be busier than ever, as universities battle it out to secure their target student intake.

Competition for undergraduates is fierce, with a decline in the UK's 18-year-old population putting pressure on universities to fill their student quotas.

As of yesterday afternoon, the University of Suffolk had vacancies on 135 courses - from Biomedical Science to Wildlife Conservation and Animal Management.

