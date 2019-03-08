E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Juggling exams and sprinting gives Cameron champion A-level finish

PUBLISHED: 18:12 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:12 15 August 2019

Suffolk sprinter Cameron Bailey from Kesgrave is heading to the University of Birmingham Picture: CAMERON BAILEY

It wasn't only Cameron's mind that was racing as the champion 200m sprinter crossed the finish line on A-level results day.

Cameron, from Kesgrave, successfully juggled months of sprinting across the country with months of revision as he secured his spot at the University of Birmingham.

His bumper-packed schedule saw him come second in the English School's Championships and crowned Suffolk county champion.

But after podium finishes in Birmingham, Bedford and Brighton to name but a few, the cool-headed student said the challenge to achieve his A* and two B grades was a breeze.

The champion runner said: "I'm really, really happy.

"I kept on top of my training and studying and managed my time well - it is all about getting things right, it isn't as hard as you'd think.

"I'm heading to Birmingham to study biological sciences and couldn't be happier."

