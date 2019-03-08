Juggling exams and sprinting gives Cameron champion A-level finish

Suffolk sprinter Cameron Bailey from Kesgrave is heading to the University of Birmingham Picture: CAMERON BAILEY Archant

It wasn't only Cameron's mind that was racing as the champion 200m sprinter crossed the finish line on A-level results day.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cameron, from Kesgrave, successfully juggled months of sprinting across the country with months of revision as he secured his spot at the University of Birmingham.

His bumper-packed schedule saw him come second in the English School's Championships and crowned Suffolk county champion.

You may also want to watch:

But after podium finishes in Birmingham, Bedford and Brighton to name but a few, the cool-headed student said the challenge to achieve his A* and two B grades was a breeze.

The champion runner said: "I'm really, really happy.

"I kept on top of my training and studying and managed my time well - it is all about getting things right, it isn't as hard as you'd think.

"I'm heading to Birmingham to study biological sciences and couldn't be happier."