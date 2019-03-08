Juggling exams and sprinting gives Cameron champion A-level finish
PUBLISHED: 18:12 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:12 15 August 2019
It wasn't only Cameron's mind that was racing as the champion 200m sprinter crossed the finish line on A-level results day.
Cameron, from Kesgrave, successfully juggled months of sprinting across the country with months of revision as he secured his spot at the University of Birmingham.
His bumper-packed schedule saw him come second in the English School's Championships and crowned Suffolk county champion.
But after podium finishes in Birmingham, Bedford and Brighton to name but a few, the cool-headed student said the challenge to achieve his A* and two B grades was a breeze.
The champion runner said: "I'm really, really happy.
"I kept on top of my training and studying and managed my time well - it is all about getting things right, it isn't as hard as you'd think.
"I'm heading to Birmingham to study biological sciences and couldn't be happier."