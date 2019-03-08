E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Successful gap year helps Ipswich student achieve Cambridge university dreams

PUBLISHED: 18:13 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:13 15 August 2019

Manningtree-born Johnny Piper will be studying Land Economy at the University of Cambridge Picture: JOHN NICE

Manningtree-born Johnny Piper will be studying Land Economy at the University of Cambridge Picture: JOHN NICE

Archant

While many students use gap years to go travelling on extraordinary adventures, this Ipswich student used his year out to achieve his dream of studying at the University of Cambridge.

For former One Sixth Form College student Johnny Piper, 19, his year away from study was the perfect opportunity to hone his skills.

You may also want to watch:

Having finished his A-levels at the college last year, the Manningtree-born man returned to study Maths to aid his Cambridge application, which the college say helped him pass with flying colours.

During his gap year, Mr Piper became the youngest intern the Institute of Economic Affairs had ever employed, giving him the edge on his application.

The soon to be land economy student at Gonville and Caius College said: "I'm looking forward to having one on one tutorials with authoritative world figures in their field and being surrounded by like-minded aspirational people who will push me on."

Most Read

‘Such a loss’ - Ipswich bakery shuts down two stores

No lunch today? Three workers looking in Victoria's Bakery discover they will have to go around the corner to Greggs in Upper Brook Street for their takeaway. Picture; PAUL GEATER

Woman raped near Portman Road stadium after arranging date online

Police have cordoned off an area of Alderman Park, in Ipswich Picture: WILL JEFFORD

What can I take into the Ed Sheeran gig?

Ed Sheeran. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

Tributes paid to ‘wonderful family man’ from Ipswich

Gavin Backhouse with his four-year-old son Henry, six days before his death. Picture: HARRIET BACKHOUSE

Most Read

‘Such a loss’ - Ipswich bakery shuts down two stores

No lunch today? Three workers looking in Victoria's Bakery discover they will have to go around the corner to Greggs in Upper Brook Street for their takeaway. Picture; PAUL GEATER

Woman raped near Portman Road stadium after arranging date online

Police have cordoned off an area of Alderman Park, in Ipswich Picture: WILL JEFFORD

What can I take into the Ed Sheeran gig?

Ed Sheeran. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

Tributes paid to ‘wonderful family man’ from Ipswich

Gavin Backhouse with his four-year-old son Henry, six days before his death. Picture: HARRIET BACKHOUSE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Woman raped near Portman Road stadium after arranging date online

Police have cordoned off an area of Alderman Park, in Ipswich Picture: WILL JEFFORD

First Buses makes compromise on Martlesham Route 66 proposals

First Eastern Counties are to shake up their services in the Ipswich area from September 1. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Revealed – What to expect from this year’s fireworks at Christchurch Park

Ipswich Christchurch Park Fireworks back in 2017. Picture: PETER CUTTS

Man jailed for sex assault and slamming police officer’s hand in car door

Robert Turner, who has been jailed for two years Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘We’ll take the game to them’ - Roberts says Town know they need three points at Posh

Jordan Roberts says Ipswich Town will go to Peterborough on Saturday knowing they need to win. Picture: PAGEPIX
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists