Successful gap year helps Ipswich student achieve Cambridge university dreams

Manningtree-born Johnny Piper will be studying Land Economy at the University of Cambridge Picture: JOHN NICE Archant

While many students use gap years to go travelling on extraordinary adventures, this Ipswich student used his year out to achieve his dream of studying at the University of Cambridge.

For former One Sixth Form College student Johnny Piper, 19, his year away from study was the perfect opportunity to hone his skills.

Having finished his A-levels at the college last year, the Manningtree-born man returned to study Maths to aid his Cambridge application, which the college say helped him pass with flying colours.

During his gap year, Mr Piper became the youngest intern the Institute of Economic Affairs had ever employed, giving him the edge on his application.

The soon to be land economy student at Gonville and Caius College said: "I'm looking forward to having one on one tutorials with authoritative world figures in their field and being surrounded by like-minded aspirational people who will push me on."