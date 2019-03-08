Graceful Hair opens its doors

Business is booming at Graceful Hair. Since opening its doors to clients just two months ago, the stylish salon has shown real promise, welcoming a steady stream of customers into its chairs. Located on Ipswich's pretty St Peter's Street, Graceful Hair has taken over from Edge Hairdressing salon, with owner and stylist Kerri Grace at the helm.

After a successful first two months in business, Kerri is now looking to grow the salon by taking on a team of new hair stylists, and also will also be introducing an in-house nail technician and beautician. Emma will be offering a range of treatments including gel manicures and pedicures, waxing and threading, LVL lashes, brow and lash tinting, nail art and much more. When making a booking, quote JULY19EJ to receive £5 off your first treatment booked during July and August.

Prior to taking over at Graceful Hair, Kerri spent 10 years honing her hairdressing skills in a well-known local salon, before deciding that it was time for a new adventure. This new opportunity will allow Kerri's creativity to really shine, and she is excited to showcase her many skills earned from her years working as a professional hairstylist. One of the highlights of her career so far was achieving a L'Oréal Colour Specialist degree, which is a real industry benchmark for colouring expertise. She enjoys putting her colouring skills to good use at Graceful Hair, creating the perfect colour for each of her clients and making sure that every customer leaves the salon feeling happy and confident with their new look. Whether they are popping in for a colour transformation, a balayage, or a simple trim and touch up, customers can be sure that Kerri will help them achieve their vision. Graceful Hair is a unisex salon, and Kerri has a wealth of experience in styling both men and women's hair.

With customers able to enjoy a hair treatment and manicure on site, Graceful Hair hopes to be the perfect place to indulge in a bit of pampering. What's more, if you bring this page into the salon, you'll receive 20% off your haircut in July and August - so don't miss out on this fantastic deal!

To make an appointment at Graceful Hair, call the salon on 01473 879117. For more information, visit the website: www.gracefulhair.co.uk, or find the salon on Facebook: @GracefulHair1, and Instagram: @GracefulHair1