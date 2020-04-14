Major Ipswich road to close for THREE months

A major three month roadworks project is due to close the A1071 in Ipswich, both ways between London Road and Hadleigh Road between April 14 and July 14 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

One of the busiest routes into and out of Ipswich is set to close for three months while roadworks are carried out, it has emerged.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A section of the A1071 will close between the junctions for Hadleigh Road and London Road from Tuesday, April 14 until Tuesday, July 14, in both directions.

This is due to Taylor Wimpey, which is building the Wolsey Grange housing development opposite the route, making improvements to the road.

They are due to install new signals at the A1071 and Poplar Lane junction, create an extra lane leading up to the A1214, and improving the A1071/A1214/Scrivener Drive junction.

What's the diversion route?

A major three month roadworks project is due to close the A1071 in Ipswich, both ways between London Road and Hadleigh Road between April 14 and July 14 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN A major three month roadworks project is due to close the A1071 in Ipswich, both ways between London Road and Hadleigh Road between April 14 and July 14 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The official diversion route will be via Hadleigh Road and London Road.

Drivers wanting to travelling towards Hadleigh and Hintlesham via the A1071 will need to head northbound on London Road into Ipswich before turning left at the traffic lights at the Sainsbury's supermarket junction.

They should then continue along Hadleigh Road for around eight minutes before turning right to rejoin the A1071.

The reverse route applies - so drivers heading into Ipswich from Hadleigh and Hintlesham via the A1071 will need to leave the route by turning right at the Hadleigh Road junction (where the Chantry Premier Inn is based).

A major three month roadworks project is due to close the A1071 in Ipswich, both ways between London Road and Hadleigh Road between April 14 and July 14 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN A major three month roadworks project is due to close the A1071 in Ipswich, both ways between London Road and Hadleigh Road between April 14 and July 14 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The roadworks notification states: "There will be no access to or from the A1214 London Road onto A1071 Hadleigh Road due to depth of excavations which are required for utility installation.

"All access to and from Poplar Lane for residents and businesses/Holiday Inn will be via the diversion route of Hadleigh Road junction (of the) A1071 and controlled during working hours 7am and 7pm by Palmer Group operatives, out of hours will be staggered closures at the A1071/Hadleigh Road junction.

"There will also be a lane closure on the A1214 London Road both inbound and outbound for the same duration."

There will be access for pedestrians and cyclists at all times.

A major three month roadworks project is due to close the A1071 in Ipswich, both ways between London Road and Hadleigh Road between April 14 and July 14 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN A major three month roadworks project is due to close the A1071 in Ipswich, both ways between London Road and Hadleigh Road between April 14 and July 14 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

On the Suffolk County Council roadworks map, the project is categorised as having the potential to cause severe disruption in the area.

Suffolk Highways did not comment on the works but said more information would be available closer to the time.

Developer 'sorry' for disruption

A spokesman for Taylor Wimpey said: "As part of the planning permission for our Wolsey Grange development, we will be making improvements to the local highway network.

"These necessary improvement works will increase the capacity of the local road network and will help to improve local journey times.

"Unfortunately, in order to carry out this work we will have to close the A1071 between Hadleigh Road and London Road, with access maintained to businesses and properties on Poplar Lane, from 14th April 2020 for approximately 14 weeks.

The spokesman added: "These works, including the road closure, have been approved by Suffolk Highways.

"We know road closures can cause disruption and we hope to keep inconvenience to the local community to a minimum.

"However, there will be some disruption at times, and for this we apologise."