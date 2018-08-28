A11 motorbike crash victim named as US airman

An airman from RAF Lakenheath is understood to have died in a motorbike accident on the A11 on Christmas Day. Pictured is the main gate at the base Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

A motorcyclist who died in a crash on the A11 on Christmas Day has been named as 22-year-old Airman 1st Class Michael Mahony.

A1C Mahony, was riding a blue Kawasaki motorcycle southbound on the A11 at Barton Mills when it collided with the central reservation at the junction with Newmarket Road just before 5.30pm.

Emergency services attended the scene and A1C Mahony was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge in a critical condition where he died on Boxing Day.

He was serving with the 48th Fighter Wing at RAF Lakenheath.

“The Liberty Wing is deeply saddened by the loss of Michael,” said Col. John Kent, 48th Fighter Wing vice commander.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

A1C Mahony was assigned to the 48th Maintenance Group, 48th Component Maintenance Squadron (CMS).

“The Green Dragons are heartbroken by the sudden and tragic loss of Airman Michael Mahony,” said Lt. Col. Darrell Chase, 48th CMS commander.

“Michael made an immediate and long lasting impact on the propulsion flight and all those he worked with. His greatest impact is the love, care and friendship he offered to all those he came into contact with. He will be missed.”

A memorial service will be held for the airman tomorrow at the RAF Lakehnheath Chapel.

The road was closed until 10pm for a serious collision investigation to take place.

Police want to hear from any witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the A11 carriageway just prior to the collision.

Any information to assist the investigation should be reported to Suffolk Police Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101, quoting incident number 219 of Tuesday, December 25.