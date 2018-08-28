Full list of roadworks on major roads including A14 and A12

Find out how to avoid the traffic this week with our roadworks roundup

Commuters may be held up by roadworks in Suffolk and north Essex this week – find out if the A12, A14 and A120 will be affected with our traffic and travel guide.

The following roadworks projects may delay motorists between Monday, December 17 and Sunday, December 23 in East Anglia:

• A12 and A120 in Essex: safety barrier repairs – An ongoing programme of work to repair damaged safety barriers along the A12 and A120 in various locations continues this week, with working hours of 8pm to 6am, weeknights only.

Single lane closures will be in place past the area being worked on.

• A12 junctions 28 to 27, Colchester: Motts Bridge refurbishment – Work to refurbish the bridge continues this week.

The A12 northbound carriageway between junctions 27 and 28 and junction 27 exit slip road will be closed between 8pm and 6am on Monday night, with a signed diversion route in place.

• A120 Hare Green Roundabout Harwich Road improvement – The A120 will be closed westbound from Horsley Cross roundabout to the junction with the A133 on Tuesday night between 9pm and 5am to carry out verge repairs.

A signed diversion will be in place via the B1035, B1033 and A133.

The Harwich Road junction with the A120 and the central reserve gap by Park Road are now closed.

Highways England say that these updates could be affected be adverse weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

The A12 southbound carriageway between junctions 28 and 27 will be closed between 8pm and 6am on Tuesday night, with a signed diversion route in place.

• Buckingway Road – A14 eastbound Swavesey junction 28 exit and entry slips fully closed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday night

• Lane closures Monday to Thursday – A14 westbound between junction 37 and junction 36, two lanes are closed.

On the A14 westbound between junction 22 and junction 21, one lane is closed and eastbound between junction 20 and junction 21 one lane is closed.

And on the A14 Brampton Hut gyratory, two lanes will be closed.

Highways England warn that all roadworks are subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.