Copdock roundabout reopens following lorry crash

The scene on the A14 at Copdock where a lorry overturned Picture: NSRAPT Archant

The Copdock roundabout has fully reopened to traffic following a crash on Friday which left a lorry hanging over the bridge.

Police closed the road as they dealt with the overturned lorry at Copdock roundabout. Picture: ROXY LOUISE SIER Police closed the road as they dealt with the overturned lorry at Copdock roundabout. Picture: ROXY LOUISE SIER

Concrete blocks have been put in place where the roundabout's crash barrier was damaged during the collision.

Engineers will return at a later date to permanently fix it.

However, it may take some time to repair as it needs a new barrier specially made.

A Highways spokesman said: "Because the fence is a bespoke unit for the bridge it is going to take some time to manufacture a new one.

"Therefore we are going to install concrete blocks in the hole as a temporary measure."

Police were called at around 5pm on Friday, June 7, after receiving reports a lorry, heading towards Essex, had overturned and was hanging off the side of the bridge.

The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The lorry was removed overnight on Friday but diversions remained in place due to the damaged crash barrier.