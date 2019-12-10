Pedestrian in serious crash with car close to Copdock roundabout

A serious collision between a car and a pedestrian has closed a road close to the A12 and A14.

Please be aware that we are currently on scene at a serious RTC on the Old London Road #OldA12 at #Copdock #Washbrook outside the Best Western Hotel and the road is closed whilst we deal. #SuffolkRoads @SuffolkPolice @BBCSuffolk @ipswichstar24 @ipswich102 #itfc — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) December 10, 2019

The incident happened about 5.48pm on Old London Road, just beyond junction 32B on the eastbound carriageway of the A12.

According to the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, the crash happened just outside the Best Western Hotel in Copdock.

It is not clear whether or not the collision happened on the road or at the hotel.

Paramedics were first on the scene, calling police to assist them.

The condition of the pedestrian and driver are not known at this stage.

Stay with us for further updates.