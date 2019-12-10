E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Pedestrian in serious crash with car close to Copdock roundabout

PUBLISHED: 19:26 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 19:59 10 December 2019

The collision happened about 5.48pm in Old London Road, close to the A12 and Copdock Interchange Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A serious collision between a car and a pedestrian has closed a road close to the A12 and A14.

The incident happened about 5.48pm on Old London Road, just beyond junction 32B on the eastbound carriageway of the A12.

According to the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, the crash happened just outside the Best Western Hotel in Copdock.

It is not clear whether or not the collision happened on the road or at the hotel.

In a tweet, NSRAPT said: "Please be aware that we are currently on scene at a serious RTC (road traffic collision) on the Old London Road at Copdock and Washbrook, outside the Best Western Hotel.

"The road is closed while we deal with it."

Paramedics were first on the scene, calling police to assist them.

The condition of the pedestrian and driver are not known at this stage.

Stay with us for further updates.

