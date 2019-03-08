Copdock traffic chaos to last 'several hours' after lorry hits barriers

The lorry hit the central reservation of the northbound A12 Picture: NSRAPT NSRAPT

A lorry has struck the central reservation on the A12, closing lanes and causing heavy rush-hour traffic on the A14 at Copdock Interchange.

A lorry is now stuck between the two inside lanes on the A12, causing traffic at the Copdock interchange on the A12 and the A14 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS A lorry is now stuck between the two inside lanes on the A12, causing traffic at the Copdock interchange on the A12 and the A14 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Officers were called to the roundabout at about 5.15pm after reports of a lorry crash just before the interchange.

When they arrived at the scene they found the lorry, which had been travelling northbound, had struck the central reservation of the road.

Police have closed one lane in both directions and a recovery vehicle has been called to remove the lorry.

The incident has resulted in heavy traffic on the adjoining A14.

No one was injured as a result of the crash.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary was unable to confirm when the lorry would be removed.

A tweet from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing said: "A12 northbound and southbound currently have long delays after an HGV breached the central reservation.

"One lane in both directions is closed so only one lane running in each direction.

"This will be in place for several hours."