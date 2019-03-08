E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Copdock traffic chaos to last 'several hours' after lorry hits barriers

PUBLISHED: 18:09 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 18:09 30 September 2019

The lorry hit the central reservation of the northbound A12 Picture: NSRAPT

The lorry hit the central reservation of the northbound A12 Picture: NSRAPT

NSRAPT

A lorry has struck the central reservation on the A12, closing lanes and causing heavy rush-hour traffic on the A14 at Copdock Interchange.

A lorry is now stuck between the two inside lanes on the A12, causing traffic at the Copdock interchange on the A12 and the A14 Picture: GOOGLE MAPSA lorry is now stuck between the two inside lanes on the A12, causing traffic at the Copdock interchange on the A12 and the A14 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Officers were called to the roundabout at about 5.15pm after reports of a lorry crash just before the interchange.

When they arrived at the scene they found the lorry, which had been travelling northbound, had struck the central reservation of the road.

Police have closed one lane in both directions and a recovery vehicle has been called to remove the lorry.

The incident has resulted in heavy traffic on the adjoining A14.

No one was injured as a result of the crash.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary was unable to confirm when the lorry would be removed.

A tweet from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing said: "A12 northbound and southbound currently have long delays after an HGV breached the central reservation.

"One lane in both directions is closed so only one lane running in each direction.

"This will be in place for several hours."

Woman saved in late night rescue after car engulfed by flood water

The emergency services were seen near the Orwell Bridge where the woman had become trapped. Picture: R. HEART

Unidentified man found dead in Ipswich business

A man's body has been found in Back Hamlet, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Girl sexually assaulted on Cornhill in Ipswich town centre

Cornhill in Ipswich town centre Picture; PAUL GEATER

Man who killed friend ‘showed no signs of increased risk to public’ - report

Jason Miller, who stabbed Russell Capon to death

Thousands have their say on Ipswich northern bypass in Suffolk survey

Hundreds of people took part in a march against the bypass through Ipswich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

