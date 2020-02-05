Speeding on Orwell Bridge down almost 50% in one year

The number of drivers caught speeding on the Orwell Bridge has almost halved in one year - and fewer people are being injured in crashes, it has emerged.

Average speed cameras were installed on the bridge in the summer of 2016, with the number of drivers caught breaking the 60mph speed limit dropping substantially since they were introduced. There were 3,848 offences in 2018, but only 2,011 in 2019 - a drop of 48%.

Suffolk's police and crime commissioner, Tim Passmore, said while the statistics are heading in the right direction, there is always more work to be done.

"At last, a noticeable reduction in the number of people caught speeding through the two average speed camera sites in the county and while this is great news, I am afraid there are still too many drivers ignoring the speed limits, as these statistics show," said Mr Passmore.

"I would implore all drivers to keep within the speed limits, they are there for a reason and we can see by the reduction in injury collisions in these areas, this enforcement really does make a significant difference."

The number of crashes that result in injuries have also gone down since the cameras were set up, police figures show.

The average number of collisions with injuries on the bridge have fallen from an average of 7.4 per year (80 in total between 2005 and 2015) to 4.3 per year (13 in total between 2016 and 2018).

Cameras on the A12, installed in 2015 between East Bergholt and Stratford St Mary, saw 9,846 speeding offences in 2018 and 7,578 in 2019, dropping by 23%.

Crashes with injury on this stretch have almost halved - from an average of 11.5 per year (with 115 recorded in the years before the cameras were set up in 2015) to six per year (24 in total from 2015 to 2018).

The four average speed check cameras have caught 57,748 offences since 2015.

The figures equate to an average of 20 a day caught by the A12 cameras and five on the bridge.

The westbound Orwell Bridge camera was not in operation during August and September 2019.

Mr Passmore added: "Speed is one of the fatal four, the four main reasons for deaths and serious injury on our roads - along with mobile phone use, drug/drink driving and not wearing a seat belt - if we can reduce each of these, our roads will be safer for everyone."

A Highways England report assessing the benefits of the bridge's 60mph speed limit is due to be delivered to the PCC early this year.