Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Rocket Science Marketing

Pothole repairs pledge amid concern over flooding issue in Nacton

PUBLISHED: 11:30 23 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:21 23 February 2019

Cars, tractors and lorries are veering across the road in a bit to avoid the pothole in Nacton Picture: JOHN NORRIS

Cars, tractors and lorries are veering across the road in a bit to avoid the pothole in Nacton Picture: JOHN NORRIS

Archant

Suffolk County Council are “absolutely committed” to maintaining the county’s roads - after Suffolk Highways said a flooding issue could not be urgently fixed due to tightening budgets.

Suffolk County Council's cabinet member for highways, transport and rural affairs, Mary Evans, says 1,000 miles of roads in Suffolk will be resurfaced by 2021 Picture: GREGG BROWNSuffolk County Council's cabinet member for highways, transport and rural affairs, Mary Evans, says 1,000 miles of roads in Suffolk will be resurfaced by 2021 Picture: GREGG BROWN

The concerns that the roads will fall into disrepair come after a fortnight of frost ripped existing potholes further open.

Nacton resident John Norris, 64, described a four-month old pothole in Ipswich Road that was leaking water as “an accident waiting to happen” and has seen tractors, lorries and HGVs take evasive action by swerving across the central line and into the path of oncoming vehicles.

But budgets are already too tight to urgently fix the fault - which may develop into a sinkhole due to water flowing below it - in anything less than eight weeks.

In a statement on the Ipswich Road pothole Suffolk Highways said the agency was aware of an ongoing issue at the location where there is a natural spring and a temporary fix had been arranged.

Suffolk County Council highways cabinet member Mary Evans visits teams repairing potholes with new thermnal patching technology in Stoke-by-Clare. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYSSuffolk County Council highways cabinet member Mary Evans visits teams repairing potholes with new thermnal patching technology in Stoke-by-Clare. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

However they added: “Due to budget constraints, we are unfortunately unable to progress the drainage improvements at this time.”

They said the defect repair timescale is in line with their highway maintenance criteria.

Councillor Mary Evans, cabinet member for highways, transport and rural affairs, said: “I am absolutely committed to using our budget for Suffolk’s roads to best effect, ensuring we prioritise schemes county-wide based on their severity and impact on road users’ experience – we do this for all defects which appear on the highway, including drainage and flooding issues.

“The underground water spring in Nacton is an issue of which we are fully aware. As with any natural spring, when there is high rainfall, water rises to the surface.

Traffic warning signs are in place and temporary repairs are expected to take up to eight weeks, according to Suffolk Highways Picture: JOHN NORRISTraffic warning signs are in place and temporary repairs are expected to take up to eight weeks, according to Suffolk Highways Picture: JOHN NORRIS

“We are continuing to monitor the location and are exploring options to mitigate the impact on the road. Ongoing work in this location has nothing to do with the progress we are making to repair potholes and maintain road surfaces county-wide.

“With our pledge to resurface 1,000 miles of Suffolk’s Roads by 2021 in full swing and by bringing in extra resource such as the thermal road patchers, we have been able to continue with our preventative maintenance of Suffolk’s roads, as well as fix more road defects quicker and with more permanent, quality repairs.”

A report presented to the council in October 2018 said that the reliance on temporary fixes as a result of a harsh winter coupled with the sheer number of potholes reported meant the most serious ones had to be prioritised, and left crews returning multiple times to repair others nearby.

To combat this, SCC invested in new, faster, more environmentally-friendly thermal patching machinery - and has fixed more than 1,700 defects since they came into use.

Speaking about the new machines in January, councillor Andrew Stringer applauded the investment but said: “Our priority should still be early intervention, better planning and long-term repairs, to stop the roads deteriorating this badly in the first place.

There has been over 3,500 reports of road and walkway problems made to Suffolk Highways since January 2018.

A spokesman for Suffolk Highways said that many of these are now resolved, can relate to any issues the public have with the roads and may have been for the same defect multiple times - for example, 17 complaints were made regarding the same change of road layout to Argyle Street in Ipswich.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man arrested after three-hour stand-off with armed police

Police closed Springhurst Close in Ipswich as the stand-off ensued. Picture: ARCHANT

Sudden death at Ipswich tower block

Police and paramedics at St Francis Tower. Picture: ARCHANT

New road layout “accident waiting to happen” as drivers make 17 complaints to Suffolk Highways

The road markings on Argyle Street in Ipswich have been repainted in the left-hand lane to make the road layout change clear Picture: ARCHANT

Neighbours ‘severely traumatised’ as gang targets housing estate

Garrick Way in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

What time is the Tornado flypast over Suffolk today?

The Tornado will be taking to Suffolk skies today Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Most Read

‘We feel she’s been sent there to die’ - parents’ battle for anorexic girl’s life

Claire and John Cunningham have they said they feel they are fighting to save their daughter Kirsten's life. Pictured, Kirsten Cunningham and her parents, on holiday in 2012. Photo: Supplied by the Cunningham family

‘I will always remember his smile’: Mother’s grief after death of son, 21

Oliver Mingay, who grew up in Oulton Broad, was killed by a combination of pneumonia and a drug overdose in his girlfriend’s Lowestoft flat on September 10: Picture: Contributed by Mingay family

Car blocking traffic cleared from City centre road

Police are now on the scene. Picture: Archant

Mother and daughter lived off party food after switching to Universal Credit

Roxy Theobald and her daughter Bella were forced to rely on donations of food from friends and food banks in December and January. PHOTO; Sophie Smith

Driver with axe in car arrested after £10,000 worth of cannabis found at his home

Cannabis that was found in Norwich. Picture: Norwich Police

Latest from the Ipswich Star

How could M&S search for new food store affect Ipswich town centre?

A file picture of the Copdock Mill interchange. The Toys R Us store (right) could not be turned into a food store because Tescos Superstore (left) has a covenant preventing other supermarkets on the site. Picture: OWEN HINES/ARCHANT

REVIEW: Russell Kane: The Fast and the Curious, Corn Exchange, Ipswich

Russell Kane brought his Fast and the Curious show to Ipswich Picture: RUSSELL KANE

Matchday Live: Blues travel to Wigan for first of two ‘must win’ games

Wigan Athletic are Ipswich Town's opponents this afternoon.

Pothole repairs pledge amid concern over flooding issue in Nacton

Cars, tractors and lorries are veering across the road in a bit to avoid the pothole in Nacton Picture: JOHN NORRIS

Developers proposing 30 new homes for Melton’s Woods Lane

Pelham Structures have already held one consultation day at the Burness Parish Rooms Picture: KATY SANDALLS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists